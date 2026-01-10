Man found dead after tree falls on caravan during Storm Goretti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been found dead after a tree fell on to a caravan as weather warnings remain in place after Storm Goretti hit the UK.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called at around 7.35pm on Thursday to the Mawgan area of Helston where work took place on Friday to remove the tree.

A man in his 50s was found dead within the vehicle.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed, police said.

The storm brought winds of almost 100mph after forecasters issued a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West.”

About 27,000 properties were without power in the South West at 9am on Saturday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with close to 2,300 in the West Midlands and about 300 in the East Midlands, while all power has been restored in Wales.

Downing Street said support was being offered to homes left without power.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice remain in force until Sunday and rail disruption may be seen through the weekend across England, Wales and Scotland, National Rail said.

Forecasters warned that the combination of melting snow and rain will increase the flood risk for some in the coming days.

Some 15cm of snow was recorded at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys and 7cm at Preston Montford in Shropshire and Nottingham.

In Scotland, there was 27cm at Altnaharra in Sutherland, 26cm at Loch Glascarnoch and 22cm at Durris in Kincardineshire.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 3pm on Saturday, with further snowfall possible across parts of northern England and much of Scotland, while a widespread risk of ice is expected to cause disruption.

Within the alert area, between 2-5cm of snow is likely to accumulate on hills above 100m with up to 15cm possible in areas above 300m in parts of central and eastern Scotland, according to the Met Office.

A separate yellow warning for ice covers large parts of England and Wales until midday on Saturday as partially thawed snow refreezes, accompanied by wintry showers and freezing fog.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for snow and ice will run until 11am on Saturday, with the Met Office warning of icy patches and some hill snow.

A yellow warning for snow and ice will be in force for much of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire from 2am until 3pm on Sunday.

A further 2-5cm of snow is likely in the warning area, with 10-20cm possible above 200 metres.

The Met Office has advised those within the regions covered by alerts to prepare for delays to journeys which could involve dangerous driving conditions and to take extra time when travelling to help avoid slips and falls on the ice.

In an online forecast, Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said Saturday will be off to a “cold start” with the risk of “icy stretches” before dry and sunny conditions for some.

She said: “So do take care if you’re travelling this morning.

“Across eastern areas of England, there’ll be a few showers through the day, some of these sleety in nature but for most of us, it will be a dry day and for some there will be some sunshine.

“I think a large swathe of northern areas of England, southern Scotland, eastern Scotland as well will see plenty of dry and bright weather.

“If you are heading out there, you will want a few layers because it is another chilly one out there.

“The winds are relatively light, however, so there’s not too much in the way of wind chill, but yes, you’ll certainly want to be wrapping up if you’re heading out this afternoon to enjoy some of that drier weather.”