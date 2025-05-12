Thunderstorms lash parts of England as Scotland sees warmest day of year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly two inches of rain fell in an hour as thunderstorms hit parts of the UK while Scotland saw its warmest day of the year so far.

Lightning strikes, heavy showers and hail lashed areas in central and southern England on Monday afternoon as a yellow thunderstorm warning issued by the Met Office came into force.

Meanwhile, Auchincruive in South Ayrshire hit 25.4C making it Scotland’s warmest day of 2025 and hotter than Los Angeles in California.

It surpasses the 24.4C recorded in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire on April 30.

Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said: “We have seen quite a few thunderstorms breaking out this afternoon, mainly across central and southern parts of England, and then moving their way north-westwards over the past couple of hours into parts of Wales.

“One or two just affecting north-western parts of England as well, we’ve seen one or two moving out towards into the Irish Sea as well.”

Radar imagery shows 40mm to 50mm of rain has fallen in an hour in parts of England, Ms Glaisyer said.

She went on: “We’ve seen reports of hail, plenty of lightning strikes as well, all within that warning area.”

The thunderstorm warning is in place until 10pm and heavy showers will push into north-west England and parts of Wales, the Met Office said.

The showers are expected to ease overnight, but there will be some rain and thunder across southern England on Tuesday, forecasters say.

Temperatures were warm on Monday afternoon, with Blackpool hitting 27.4C.