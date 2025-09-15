First two child patients arrive in Scotland from Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two children and their families have arrived in Scotland from Gaza for medical treatment, with the Health Secretary saying no-one should have to suffer the “deep trauma” they have been through.

Neil Gray said Scotland had committed to supporting treatment for up to 20 Gazan child patients, with further arrivals expected in the coming weeks.

He said the Government had been working with the health boards where the children will be treated, as well as local authorities where they will be housed, to ensure they have the “essential support” they need.

Speaking after their arrival Mr Gray said: “I am pleased to confirm that the first two patients and their families have now arrived in Scotland where they will receive treatment.

“Scotland has been pushing the UK Government to do more, and it is welcome they have worked with partners to ensure the first group of Gazan child patients and their families arrived safely.

“This initial support is a small step towards restoring some humanity to the catastrophic situation in Gaza as a result of the Israeli government’s actions.”

He went on: “This is a sensitive process – clearly these child arrivals from Gaza will have complex care needs and their safety and wellbeing are our top priority.

“It is important these families are afforded with the privacy and support they need and we will not be releasing any other information about the patients.

“No-one should have to suffer the deep trauma and horrendous conditions these children and their families have been living in, and it is right that Scotland welcomes these children and their families.”

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

There are still 48 hostages remaining in Gaza, of whom Israel believes that 20 are still alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,871 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, including more than 20,000 children.