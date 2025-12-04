Business minister to announce Scotland’s space strategy will be refreshed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The business minister is to announce Scotland’s space strategy will be refreshed to update the sector’s priorities.

Later on Thursday, Richard Lochhead will speak at the Space-Comm Expo in Glasgow, where he will tell his peers the country is to become a significant player in the global space sector.

In what will be the largest event of its kind ever in Scotland, he will highlight how the Scottish Government’s 2021 space strategy will be brought up in standard.

He will say the country’s space economy is attracting global investment, generating hundreds of millions of pounds annually, and supporting thousands of jobs.

Ahead of the expo, Mr Lochhead said: “Space is one of Scotland’s greatest economic opportunities and a new chapter in our long tradition of world class innovation.

“The pace of change has been astonishing.

“Scotland’s space sector generates almost £400 million in income and employs more than 7,000 people.

“If you track the rate of growth across nearly a decade, with space organisations up by 60% and a 100% increase in income, you are not simply talking about growth, you are talking about acceleration.

“We now have the UK’s first licensed space port and are moving towards its first orbital launch.”

He added: “To colleagues joining us here from overseas, if you are looking to grow in Europe, Scotland is open.

“If you are looking for talent and excellence, you will find them here.

“We are not just an emerging space nation, we are one of the best places in Europe to locate, invest and grow.”