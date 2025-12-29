My family and I will face ‘personal pain’ in toxic election campaign – Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he and his family will have to endure “personal pain” ahead of this year’s Holyrood election.

The Glasgow MSP is vying to be Scotland’s next first minister – a job he says only he or current incumbent John Swinney will occupy after May’s poll.

He said he is acutely aware of how toxic the debate ahead of the election could become, having faced abuse and threats to his family as a youngster during his father’s political career.

He was also at the centre of a storm in this year’s Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election campaign after an advert run by Reform UK on Facebook appeared to question his allegiance to Scotland – claims which drew condemnation from across the political spectrum.

With almost five months left until voters go to the polls in Scotland, Mr Sarwar said he is “under no illusions” about what the campaign will look like.

“My loyalty to my country is going to be questioned, my identity is going to be questioned, my belonging and commitment to Scotland is going to be questioned,” he told the Press Association.

“There are going to be politicians that want to claim that I’m not for Scotland, or that somehow I’m not as Scottish as they are, or that someone who looks like me, comes from my background, can’t surely lead his own country, Scotland – I’m under no illusion that’s going to happen.

“I’m under no illusion that’s going to cause personal pain and trauma, I’m big enough and ugly enough to be able to deal with it, having been brought up in the kind of household I was brought up in.

“I have no doubt that will impact on my family, my kids in particular, and just like my parents had to create an alternative normal for me when I was growing up, in some ways, sadly, I’m having to do that with my own kids as well.”

Mr Sarwar’s father, Mohammed, was the first Muslim elected in the UK when he won his Glasgow Govan seat in 1997.

But it is the words of his mother that bring him strength, Mr Sarwar said.

She would say: “We don’t walk away, we don’t give up. That’s what they want.

“We stay. We fight, and we win.”

That is the same principle his three children live by, Mr Sarwar said.

“No-one is hungrier for me to win than my three boys.”

The Scottish Labour leader, who took over with just weeks to go before the last Holyrood election, added he does not view this election as a potential win for his children, but for those around the country.

“For kids across the country, this can’t be as good as it gets,” he said.

“This can’t be the height of our ambition for what Scottish politics looks like.

“This can’t be the kind of politics that we think is good enough for our children, or the kind of country we think is good enough for our children.

“We’ve got all the talent, we’ve got all the resources, we’ve got all the ability we need in Scotland to do so much better, we just need a government that’s got the same ambition and the same level of hard work – and that’s what I’m determined to deliver.”