A converted station house has hit the market for £500,000 – and it comes with its own locomotive and private train track.

Saughtree Station in Newcastleton, Scotland, dates back to 1867 and was converted for residential use in the 1990s by the current owner.

The quirky property boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms and offers stunning panoramic views – but the real fun is outside.

To the north of the home is the old railway platform and former railway line, with the track still working as a private railway.

The area is currently laid with railway track which is available to purchase along with Meg of Saughtree – a Ruston diesel shunter – plus two wagons and a guard’s van.

(Jam Press/Exposure Photography)

Heading back inside, the stone house is impressive in its own right, nestled in the Scottish Borders.

The property has two living areas, with the first sitting room doubling up as a dining area, with a rustic wood burning stove for warmth throughout the winter.

There is a bedroom wing off the sitting room with a utility area, bathroom and bedroom.

The old ticket office is situated up a small flight of steps from the main hallway and there are two further bedrooms and an en suite shower room.

The kitchen is set centrally within the house and looks over the garden to the south.

(Jam Press/Exposure Photography)

There are a further three bedrooms at the west end of the house which all have a dedicated bath or shower room.

To the south of the property is a lawn bound by open hill ground to the south.

There is also a south facing terrace where outdoor dining and entertaining can be enjoyed.

(Jam Press/Exposure Photography)

Property agent Andrew Thomson said: “This is one of the most unique properties I have come across.

“It must be one of the only properties available in recent ears with an opportunity to also purchase a working private railway and diesel locomotive.”

The house is currently available with Savills.