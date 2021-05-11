Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce on Tuesday that Scotland will take further steps out of lockdown from next week.

It is likely that from next Monday 17 May, all council areas in Scotland, with the possible exception of Moray, will move from level three to level two.

In Moray infection rates are more than four times the level currently seen in the rest of Scotland which has caused concerns over restrictions easing there.

The first minister is due to outline the latest changes in a Covid briefing which will take place at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Today we will outline those latest steps in lifting restrictions, while also making clear that we need to remain vigilant against any resurgence in Covid levels across Scotland.

“With the renewed mandate we have been given by the people of Scotland, I will this week also start to take forward our agenda, starting with our commitments for the first 100 days as we begin the task of securing a fair and sustainable recovery from the pandemic.”

Next week’s proposed easing would mean that people could be allowed to meet in each other’s homes in limited numbers from Monday. Initially this rule would allow groups of up to four people, from no more than two households, to meet up inside and stay overnight in other peoples’ homes.

Children under the age of 12 will not be included on the limit on overall numbers, but are counted in the limit on numbers of different households meeting.

Indoor hospitality is also expected to return with restaurants allowed to stay open until 10:30pm. Numbers will be limited to six adults from a maximum of three different households, rather than just two.

Meeting up outdoors will also change with up to eight adults from eight different households allowed to meet. Children under 12 will not be counted in this limit on numbers.

Outoor and indoor events should also be able to resume with limited capacity. This will be a maximum of 100 people seated inside and 250 standing outdoors. Outdoor seated events will be limited to 500 people.

Meanwhile, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades will be allowed to reopen. Outdoor contact sports and indoor group exercises will also be allowed to restart.

Travel has been allowed across the whole of Scotland since the previous phase of easing of restritcions. Complications may arise however if restrictions are not eased in Moray since people may not enter a level three area from a lower tier, unless for a permitted reason.

Currently in Scotland, cafes, pubs, non-essential shops and museums are open. Scots can visit shops, swimming pools, libraries, museums and gyms, as well as eating indoors at cafes, pubs and restaurants.

However, only a maximum of six people from two households can meet indoors at a hospitality venue, no alcohol can be served, and indoor socialising must close at 8pm. For those happy to sit outside, alcoholic drinks can be ordered.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) has urged people to support the retail sector. The group’s director David Lonsdale said: “We encourage Scots to get out and visit their favourite shops over the coming weeks knowing every purchase they make and every item they buy is a local job supported and a high street helped.

“Unlocking consumer spending will be central to Scotland’s economic recovery and to bouncing back quickly.”

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales is also currently permitted and tourist accommodation has also been welcoming back visitors for several weeks.

Key dates as Scotland continues out of lockdown

26 April:

Domestic travel ban lifted, ‘stay at home’ guidance removed

All shops, gyms, libraries, museums, galleries and tourist accommodation to reopen, as well as some indoor hospitality, including pubs restaurants and cafes

17 May

Re-introducing in-home socialising for up to 4 people from up to 2 households

Further re-opening of hospitality: bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes can stay open until 10.30pm indoors with alcohol permitted and 2 hour time-limited slots and until 10pm outdoors with alcohol permitted

Adult outdoor contact sport and indoor group exercises can resume

Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls can re-open subject to capacity constraints

Small scale indoor and outdoor events can resume subject to capacity constraints (to be confirmed following stakeholder engagement)

Colleges and universities can return to a more blended model of learning

More in-person (face-to-face) support services can resume

Non-professional performance arts can resume outdoors

7 June

Indoor socialising in private homes, including overnight stays, for up to six adults from three households

Indoor socialising in public places, such as a cafe or restaurant, for up to eight adults from three households

Outdoor socialising in gardens or public places for up to 12 adults from 12 households

Travel into England, Wales and Northern Ireland permitted again

Weddings and funerals can have up to 100 guests

All shops and businesses can re-open, apart from nightclubs and adult entertainment

Stadium events can resume, although with limits of maximum crowd sizes

Late June:

Move into Level 0, where almost all restrictions lifted

Indoor socialising in homes, including overnight stays, of up to eight adults from four households

Indoor socialising in public places, such as a cafe or restaurant, for up to 10 adults from four households

Outdoor socialising in public or gardens for up to 15 adults from 15 households

Up to 200 guests allowed at weddings and funerals

A beginning of a phased return to offices for work, although working from home still encouraged

All shops and businesses open, except nightclubs and adult entertainment

Unlike in England, the Scottish government has not yet set a target date to remove all restrictions, instead saying it will follow the scientific evidence.