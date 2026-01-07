Recovery efforts under way as forecasters warn of further snow and ice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Recovery efforts are under way after days of severe weather across many parts of Scotland, with ministers saying “significant work” is taking place to support those hardest hit.

The northern half of the country remains under a yellow weather warning for ice and snow until 11.59pm, with forecasters warning 5-10cm of snow is likely to fall across ground above 100m, while areas above 200m could see up to 20cm.

The Met Office has also issued a fresh yellow warning of snow and ice across the whole of Scotland, which comes into force at 10pm on Wednesday and lasts until midday on Thursday.

Despite the ongoing wintry weather, ministers said the severe weather affecting the north of the country in particular has now abated, allowing the recovery effort to begin.

The announcement came following a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room, involving ministers and bodies including the police, local authorities and utilities companies.

Speaking afterwards, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “While the most severe weather has now abated, there is now significant work taking place to ensure that those hardest hit can return to as close to normality as possible.

“The fact that major transport links are open is significantly helping to ensure that people have access to the services and supplies they need.

“Work is now focusing to ensure that those who have experienced the most severe disruption, particularly the vulnerable, are being supported, with access routes and services reopened as soon as possible.

“There are well-established, tried and tested processes at a national and local level for mutual support between local authorities, health boards, health and social care partnerships and other public sector agencies and the voluntary and community sectors.

“Partners are continuing to work together to provide mutual aid where it is needed, including snowblowers, tractors and salt to Aberdeenshire Council.”

Some 440 schools across a number of councils were closed on Wednesday – 18% of the entire school estate – with remote learning being laid on where possible.

In Aberdeenshire, all schools and council-run nurseries remained closed for a third day, along with dozens of schools in Moray and Aberdeen and a number of those in Orkney and Shetland.

Pupils in the Highlands were due to return from the holidays on Wednesday but many enjoyed an extra day off, with more than 120 schools shut due to the weather conditions.

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident on Tuesday, warning of a “good chance” some rural communities will be cut off, as well as the possibility of power cuts.

The council said decisions on whether schools can open safely on Thursday will be made at local level following blanket decisions the last three days, though it expects this to be a “limited number”.

Network Rail Scotland said the vast majority of Scotland’s railway is open on Wednesday, though there were still “challenges due to deep snow” between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness to Wick/Thurso.

The Kyle Line had reopened by around 2pm, Network Rail Scotland said.

On the roads, Highland Council said the A836 Lairg to Tongue road is shut due to drifting snow at Crask and north of Altnaharra, while Traffic Scotland said snow gates are shut at the Spittal of Glenshee to Braemar, Cock Bridge to Tomintoul, and at Bridge of Dye.

The Scotland-wide warning that comes into force at 10pm on Wednesday predicts 1-2cm of fresh snow may accumulate in some places, with 2-5cm on ground above 200-300 metres.

Police Scotland urged people to follow travel advice.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said: “Local resilience partnerships are continuing to meet to co-ordinate and deliver the response to disruption experienced by communities in the north and north-east of Scotland following heavy snowfall over the weekend.

“We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships, and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.

“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”

Posting on social media, First Minister John Swinney said: “I am very grateful to all public bodies and volunteers for the support that is being provided. Please stay safe.”

He had earlier paid tribute to the “truly exceptional” efforts of farmers, volunteers and members of the public in helping clear roads, dig out cars and keep people safe, which he said showed “heartening” community spirit.