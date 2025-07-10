Country park wardens warn over barbecues as Scotland prepares for heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scots have been warned careless use of barbeques can have “devastating” consequences for the countryside, as the nation prepares for a weekend heatwave.

Temperature will hit the high 20s in parts of Scotland during Saturday and Sunday.

The hot, dry weather comes as the Trnsmt music festival is about to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend, with thousands of music fans gathering on Glasgow Green.

The Met Office says the heatwave will last longer than the one experienced earlier this summer and cover a larger part of Scotland.

Earlier in July, parts of the north of Scotland were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.

In May, a discarded barbeque led to a large fire the size of two rugby pitches breaking out in the Trossachs, killing nesting birds and other wildlife.

Leigh Hamilton, ranger service manager at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “May’s wildfire at Glen Finglas, caused by a carelessly discarded, disposal barbecue, is a stark reminder as to the devastating impact a single reckless act can have on our national park.”

She said the ranger service “cannot be everywhere”, adding: “This summer, as we face continued drier, more fire-prone conditions, we urge everyone to be vigilant and act responsibly, especially during high-risk periods.

“Avoid naked flames including disposable barbecues, dispose of waste properly, and call 999 immediately if you witness a wildfire.

“Everyone has a part to play. If you care about this landscape, help us protect it.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) urged people to take simple precautions as they prepare for the heatwave, including staying hydrated and watching out for signs of heatstroke.

Policy director Steve Cole said: “Heat is no longer just a holiday perk – it’s a growing public health risk.

“We’re seeing more frequent and intense heatwaves, both in the UK and globally, and the data shows a clear rise in heat-related illness and fatalities.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said earlier: “Scotland is also expected to meet heatwave criteria over the weekend.

“This hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area than previous ones so far this summer, and affect areas further north and west.

“For updates, do keep an eye on the Met Office forecast as the picture develops.”

Meanwhile, Dr Nick Riches, public health registrar at NHS Lanarkshire, said people should look out for vulnerable neighbours who may struggle in the heat.

Dr Riches said: “People should try to avoid being in direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day between 12 noon and 3pm.

“Replenishing fluids is really important to reduce the risk of becoming dehydrated in the heat. Everyone should be careful to take extra liquids (cold tap water is ideal), at regular intervals.

“It is important to keep indoor temperatures comfortable, particularly for those who are less able to control their body temperature such as young children, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.”