Ice warning after heavy rain and melting snow causes flood disruption

Icy conditions could disrupt travel in the north and north-east of Scotland after flooding blocked roads in the region on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the area, active between 7pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the UK, the aftermath of Storm Goretti led to flood warnings as a result of melting snow and heavy rain.

The storm brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west of England.

A number of roads across Scotland were blocked by flooding or landslides on Monday morning as the heavy snow which blanketed much of the country began to thaw.

In Aberdeenshire, the A92 was closed in both directions due to flooding, as was the A9 at Blair Atholl in Perth and Kinross.

Meanwhile, a landslide has closed the A815 near the junction with the A83 at Cairndow, near the Rest and be Thankful in Argyll and Bute, with diversions put in place.

The Met Office’s latest warning said: “A combination of clear spells and light winds will allow road temperatures to fall below freezing on Monday evening across northern Scotland, continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning.

“This will allow icy stretches to form on untreated surfaces.

“The public are advised to take extra care and be aware of the risk of some minor travel disruption.”

On Monday, highs of around 11C in England and Wales are expected, along with up to 7C in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

At midday on Monday, 16 flood warnings and 12 flood alerts were active on the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) website.

David Morgan, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Flood risk is greatest in Dumfries and Galloway, and the west and north of Scotland.

“Possible impacts could include flooding affecting parts of communities, low-lying land, transport infrastructure and individual properties.

“Driving conditions will be very difficult at times.”

The Environment Agency had in place three flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, along with 54 flood alerts where flooding is possible.

Natural Resources Wales listed 13 flood alerts.

More than 12,000 properties were still without power on Sunday evening following the storm, according to the National Grid’s website, while National Rail warned disruption to train travel is possible until Monday.

The UK Government said the wintry weather had triggered its cold weather payments scheme, which means pensioners and low-income households automatically receive £25 for every seven-consecutive-day period of very cold weather.

The scheme covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said: ”As temperatures plunge, cold weather payments will automatically get support directly to vulnerable households.

“Combined with the biggest-ever Pension Credit take-up campaign and our triple lock commitment – set to increase the state pension by up to £2,100 over this Parliament – we’re ensuring pensioners get the support they need this winter.”

On Saturday, a Government minister said it is “entirely unacceptable” that people in several areas in the South East and South West are experiencing water supply issues following cold weather and the storm.

In a statement that evening, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister Mary Creagh said she had chaired a meeting with water companies and “local resilience forums” aimed at restoring supplies as soon as possible while “prioritising vulnerable customers and essential public services”.

South West Water (SWW) said on its website on Monday that Wendron treatment works had returned to service after a power outage.

The company said it is working hard to restore supply to Nancegullan, Carleen and Mullion, and hopes to do so by the end of Monday.

It told customers: “We’re truly sorry for the ongoing inconvenience this has caused and want to reassure you that we’re doing everything possible to recover the network as quickly and safely as we can.”

South East Water said problems with water supplies are ongoing in Kent and Sussex, with a number of bottled water stations opened on Monday morning.

Earlier, police said a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on to the vehicle in Helston, Cornwall, following Storm Goretti.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday evening and work took place on Friday to remove the tree.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said this week will begin on a “milder note” and frost-free.

He added: “It will generally be a fairly wet and windy week and unsettled week to come, showers or longer spells of rain with some dry interludes too.

“So, most of the showers on Monday in the west, some eastern areas getting away with a largely dry day, but still very windy in the north-west of Scotland with some longer spells of rain here, and the change will be thereafter, really, with some dry interludes.

“Wednesday looks the more widely dry day of the week but, otherwise, most days will see either scattered showers and sunny spells or generally wetter conditions, so temperatures close to average for the time of year, but feeling not as cold as the last 10 days or so of January have been.”