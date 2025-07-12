Temperatures to dip slightly as UK passes peak of third heatwave this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hot weather is set to continue on Sunday, but temperatures are due to drop slightly as the UK passes the peak of its third heatwave this summer.

Temperatures soared on Saturday, with Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales all recording their warmest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said Aviemore hit 32.2C, adding that Scotland last exceeded 30C on June 13 2023, and that Saturday is only the seventh time since at least 1961 that the same high has been recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, it was 30C in Magilligan, marking the first time the milestone had been reached in Northern Ireland since July 18 2022.

And temperatures in Wales hiked to 33.1C in Cardiff’s Bute Park, beating the 2025 record set on Friday of 32.4C at the same location.

Although England was also hot, with maximum temperatures also hitting 33.1C in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, it did not break the country’s current record for the year of 35.8C – recorded in Kent at the beginning of July.

Temperatures are forecast to dip marginally on Sunday, with possible highs of 31C, before Monday brings some relief from the baking heat.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: “While we’ve seen the peak of the heat in this heatwave through today it’s still going to be very warm on Sunday before turning cooler for many of us on Monday.

“So we’ve got this ridge of high pressure extending across the UK, helping to keep things settled, but out towards the west an area of low pressure moving through Sunday night and into Monday.

“So if you’re not a fan of the heat temperatures will be falling away but also bringing some heavy spells of rain, or welcome rainfall, for many of us.”

Tennis fans will continue to grapple with the heat at Wimbledon following a few days where spectators needed medical attention amid high temperatures.

In response, the All England Club said it significantly increased the number of on-screen communications and push notifications to remind guests to stay hydrated and seek respite from the sun.

The club also said service stewards on court have access to water for spectators in need, that on-site medical teams are ready to assist when required and that the grounds have more than 100 free water refill points as well as a pharmacy where guests can buy sunscreen.

Amber heat health alerts are in place for the Midlands and southern and eastern England until 9am on Monday, warning of the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Fire chiefs urged people to stay safe as they warned of the increased risk of wildfires and drowning, with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) asking people not to enter water to try to cool down and urging parents and carers to ensure children are supervised around water at all times.

Firefighters in Surrey were tackling a wildfire on Hankley Common in Thursley on Saturday which spanned across approximately eight hectares, with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service urging nearby residents to close windows and doors and the public to otherwise avoid the area.

Meanwhile, Scottish fire crews spent a second day tackling a wildfire in Perth near the M90 in the Craigend area, as an “extreme” wildfire warning is in place for much of the nation.

The risk of wildfires in London is rated “severe” by the Natural Hazards Partnership.

HM Coastguard also issued safety advice for people heading to the coast, as data from the water incident database shows most drownings happened in July over the last three years.

As well as the amber alerts, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has yellow alerts in place until Monday for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

Yorkshire Water brought in restrictions on using hosepipes for activities such as watering the garden, cleaning cars and filling paddling pools, on Friday, as part of efforts to protect supplies in the face of yet more dry weather forecast for the coming weeks.

South East Water said demand for drinking water had reached “record levels since May” and announced impending restrictions which will mean customers in Kent and Sussex are banned from using a hosepipe to water gardens and plants, clean vehicles, fill swimming pools or ponds or clean paths, walls or windows from July 18.

Those who ignore the bans could face fines of up to £1,000.

National Rail warned train passengers that the hot weather may cause disruption this weekend.

Meanwhile, the RNLI warned beachgoers that, despite the heat, there is still a risk of cold water shock.