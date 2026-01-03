Travel disruption and freezing temperatures as snow and ice warnings hit UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers have been urged to plan ahead as snow and ice warnings prompt travel disruption in parts of the UK.

ScotRail announced several train cancellations on Saturday in the north of Scotland, while a number of roads in the region have also been closed.

Shetland, parts of the far north and north east of Scotland will remain under an amber snow warning until noon.

The Met Office warned that heavy snow showers could see some rural communities cut off, as well as a risk of power cuts in some areas.

Nearly all of Scotland above Edinburgh and Glasgow will continue to fall under a yellow snow and ice warning until 12pm on Monday, along with all of Northern Ireland.

Much of Wales will fall under a yellow ice warning over the weekend while both the south west and east coast of England could see heavy snow showers in the coming days.

The Met Office warned those in the region that travel disruption at the weekend was likely. There was also a risk of injury from falls on icy surfaces, the forecaster said.

Heavy snowfall has already covered parts of Scotland as up to 40cm is predicted in the country, as well as around 5cm in England and Wales.

Arctic air has plunged much of the UK into sub-zero temperatures, with nearly -6C being recorded at Loch Ness on Friday night.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the low single figures for much of the country on Saturday, and below freezing in parts of northern Scotland.

ScotRail announced several cancellations on Saturday morning including in Wick and Inverness. Avanti West Coast said overrunning engineering work between Carlisle and Lockerbie meant all lines to Glasgow Central and Edinburgh were blocked.

Met Office chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “Arctic air and brisk northerly winds are gripping the UK as we start the new year.

“Snow and ice warnings remain in force for many areas, with the risk of heavy snow showers, especially across northern Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere, though many inland areas will stay largely sunny and clear.

“Bitterly cold conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week, with daytime temperatures struggling to rise above freezing for some, and overnight lows dipping to minus double figures in places.

“We urge people to stay #WeatherAware, keep up to date with the forecasts and plan ahead as icy roads and slippery surfaces are likely.”

On Saturday afternoon, Network Rail Scotland said that some lines in northern Scotland were seeing snow accumulations of around 20cm.

Posting on X, the rail infrastructure operator said: “Strong winds between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk are causing the drifting snow that’s closed the northbound line at Laurencekirk.

“One of our snowplough locomotives is on the way to clear and reopen the line.

“We’ve seen in the last hour the heaviest snow over the Aberdeen – Laurencekirk area, and Aberdeen – Inverness lines, in particular between Inverurie and Keith.

“Those areas will continue to see snow persist, likely getting heavier too.”