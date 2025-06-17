Planning for 2031 census in Scotland under way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Records of Scotland has recommended that Scotland’s next census should take place in 2031 at the same time as the rest of the UK.

As part of the plans it has launched a consultation on topics to include in the census, which will run until autumn 2025.

New topics for the last census in 2022 included UK Armed Forces Veterans and sexual orientation.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) said that it will work closely with other UK statistical bodies on the design and build of the census, as it has done in previous years.

NRS chief executive Alison Byrne said: “No other survey provides the richness and range of information that the census does, enabling governments and other public bodies to plan the services we all rely on, and telling the story of Scotland’s people for generations to come.

“We look forward to hearing from data users across Scotland in the coming months.

“Their responses will help us to understand the best way to meet their needs as we plan for a 2031 Census.”

NRS said that census data is vital for gathering a vast range of information about Scotland’s people which local and central government, the NHS and a range of other service providers and data users in the public, private and third sectors need.

More than one billion statistics were published from Scotland’s 2022 Census on topics including education, transport, religion, migration and national identity.

Scottish Government ministers have confirmed that they have accepted in principle NRS’s recommendation to hold a census in Scotland in 2031, with further detailed plans to follow.

A census has been taken every ten years since 1801 in Scotland, except for 1941, while the 2021 census was delayed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.