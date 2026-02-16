Forecasters warn of ‘shock to the system’ from widespread frost overnight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People will have a “shock to the system” from the “widespread frost” covering the UK on Tuesday morning, the Met office has said.

Yellow weather warnings covering much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and stretching through the north east of England, down to Ipswich came into effect on Monday afternoon.

In the warning areas, periods of rain, sleet and snow may lead to icy surfaces and disrupt car and train journeys.

Forecasters have warned that much of the UK will see temperatures fall below freezing overnight on Monday leaving “a cold night for all of us”.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “We’ve not really seen much in the way of frost by night so a few of us have probably gone quite a while without kind of having to scrape the cars etc, so a bit of a shock to the system for some tomorrow morning.”

The yellow warnings are set to last until 10am on Tuesday.

When the warnings end, Tuesday is likely to become a “dry and bright day for many”, albeit remaining cool with wintry showers for some across the northern isles and east coast of Scotland, the Met Office have said.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “A cool pool of air dominates much of the UK for the start of this week, bringing with it blustery showers, winter hazards and the possibility of some disruption at times. Initially, the snow risk is reserved for northern parts of Scotland with the highest accumulations – possibly 5-8cm – over the highest ground, though a couple of centimetres are possible to low levels at times.

“North and north-eastern parts of Scotland will also see increasingly gusty winds Monday evening and night, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible on some exposed coasts.”