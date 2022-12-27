Pedestrian, 62, dies after being hit by police car on Boxing Day

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a police car on Boxing Day in Scotland.

The accident happened at about 10.15pm on Monday at Almond Link Road, Livingston, West Lothian.

The male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the marked police car did not require medical treatment. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The road was closed for investigations but re-opened at about 4.30am on Tuesday.

The accident is being probed by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for Scotland (Pirc) because a police car was involved.

Steven Carr, senior investigator with Pirc, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of this incident is continuing, and I would urge any drivers with dashcam footage, or anyone who witnessed the collision, to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3422 of December 26 2022 or alternatively the Pirc during office hours on 01698 542900.”