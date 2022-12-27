Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pedestrian, 62, dies after being hit by police car on Boxing Day

Man dies after incident in Livingston, West Lothian

Emma Lawson
Tuesday 27 December 2022 21:02
(PA)

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a police car on Boxing Day in Scotland.

The accident happened at about 10.15pm on Monday at Almond Link Road, Livingston, West Lothian.

The male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the marked police car did not require medical treatment. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Recommended

The road was closed for investigations but re-opened at about 4.30am on Tuesday.

The accident is being probed by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for Scotland (Pirc) because a police car was involved.

Steven Carr, senior investigator with Pirc, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of this incident is continuing, and I would urge any drivers with dashcam footage, or anyone who witnessed the collision, to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3422 of December 26 2022 or alternatively the Pirc during office hours on 01698 542900.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in