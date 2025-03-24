Academic calls for ‘real change’ by banning smoking in homes with children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New legislation to prevent people from smoking in houses with children could help bring about “real change” by preventing youngsters from being exposed to second-hand tobacco smoke, an expert has said.

Professor Sean Semple, from the University of Stirling, said while Scotland had brought in a ban on smoking in public places, there was still a “significant gap in the protection of children’s health”.

His comments came almost 19 years after Scotland became the first part of the UK to outlaw smoking in enclosed public places – which came into force on March 26 2006 – with bans later introduced in the rest of the UK.

Writing in the BMJ journal Tobacco Control, Prof Semple argued there is a need for a fresh approach – adding this should include considering legislation to prevent smoking in homes where children are present.

It comes amid concerns the concentration of second-hand smoke in homes is often significantly higher than in public spaces, due to smaller rooms and poorer ventilation.

As a result, children exposed to second-hand smoke at home can face an increased risk of health problems, including respiratory infections, asthma exacerbations and impaired lung development.

Prof Semple said: “Despite 74 countries implementing comprehensive smoke-free policies in public spaces, this protection does not extend to homes – the primary environment where children are exposed.”

As a result of this, he said there is a “significant gap in the protection of children’s health in the UK, with children unfairly bearing the brunt of lifelong health issues due to second-hand smoke exposure in private areas”.

The academic continued: “The evidence suggests that legislative measures would help effect real change in the face of this large-scale health problem.

“A ban in the home could not only protect children’s health, but also shift social norms around smoking indoors, much like the effect of existing smoking bans in cars carrying children.”

While the UK Government has brought forward legislation which sets out to ban the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1 2009, Prof Semple argued that “measures to ensure smoke-free homes for children belong at the forefront of tobacco control strategies”.

He continued: “We want to see a world where smoking in homes with children present is a thing of the past.

“This work is a vital step towards ensuring children globally have the right to grow up in clean and healthy living environments, free from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.”

Polling suggests more than two-thirds of people (68%) in the UK already support banning smoking in homes where children are present.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of health charity Ash Scotland (Action on Smoking and Health Scotland), said: “Tobacco smoke is toxic and is especially harmful to children whose lungs are growing and developing.”

She said that Ash Scotland supported extending smoke-free environments to those “areas most used by children”, saying this would protect their health and also discourage youngsters from taking up smoking or the use of e-cigarettes.

Ms Duffy added that how this could be achieved should be “consulted on and carefully considered”.

She said: “The new Tobacco and Vapes Bill brings an opportunity for real change.

“Scotland will be able to debate how best to protect children from breathing harmful tobacco smoke and the air pollution from recreational nicotine products like vapes and heated products. Everyone should have the right to breathe clean air.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We note the publication of this report.

“We are not currently considering extending smoke-free legislation to inside homes where children are present but will keep this under review.”