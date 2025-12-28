Labour warns of ‘horrifying’ rise in rat sightings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cuts to local authority cleaning budgets have been linked to a "horrifying" surge in rat sightings across Scotland, Scottish Labour has warned.

Data obtained by the party through a freedom of information request reveals councils recorded 19,752 complaints about rats last year. This marks a significant 35% increase compared to the 2021/22 period.

Glasgow experienced the most acute problem, accounting for more than half of all complaints. The city registered 10,840 reports in 2024/25, a stark 50% rise from the 7,215 complaints lodged in 2021/22.

Labour said the increase in rat sightings came alongside a fall in spending on street cleaning, which has declined 34% since 2010/11.

It also pointed out satisfaction with street cleaning in Scotland fell to its lowest recorded point last year, when it stood at 57% across Scotland and just 37% in Glasgow.

Labour local government spokesman Mark Griffin said the figures show the SNP is “failing on the basics”.

He added: “There has been a horrifying rise in rat sightings as SNP cuts to councils hit cleansing budgets.

“Glasgow is a world-class city but we can all see how badly it is being let down by the SNP.

“The SNP is failing on the basics, leaving us with litter on the streets and rats running riot.

“People are sick and tired of seeing their communities run down by this incompetent SNP Government.

“A Scottish Labour government will end the SNP’s hollowing out of local communities and put in place a fair funding mechanism so councils can get the basics right.”

Public finance minister Ivan McKee branded the claims “incorrect”.

He added: “Councils were given a record £15 billion this year to meet local needs.

“The local finance settlement is up by 50% since 2013/14.

“Funding for council-run waste services is a matter for local authorities, not the Scottish Government.”