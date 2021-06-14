Teenager dies after getting into trouble in River Clyde

A 13-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in the River Clyde on Sunday, police have said.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, were called to the scene around 3.15pm Sunday afternoon, near the Garrion Bridge, close to Larkhall in South Lanarkshire.

First responders pulled the boy from the water and rushed him to Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.

The area where the boy was found is popular amongst local youths, although it is also known for its strong current.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said on Monday the boy had died, adding: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death”.