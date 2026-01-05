Schools shut and travel disrupted as northern Scotland hit by heavy snow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools in northern Scotland are shut on Monday and flights and rail travel has been disrupted as weather warnings of snow remain in place.

A yellow warning of snow and ice covers the country as far south as Perth until the end of Monday, while a Met Office amber warning of heavy snow showers covering Shetland, Orkney and parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire expired at 10am.

Pupils are enjoying an unexpected extra day of holiday at schools in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and Aberdeenshire while dozens in Moray are also shut.

In Aberdeen city, dozens of schools were closed for the day after opening was initially delayed until 11am.

In the yellow alert area, forecasters predict that Grampian, the northwest Highlands and Aberdeenshire will see the most frequent snow showers, with 5-10cm likely to fall fairly widely and a few places seeing 20-30cm.

ScotRail warned of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday.

Network Rail Scotland said that the Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh are unlikely to run until midday, due to heavy and drifting snow.

Stations north of Edinburgh will not be served by LNER until at least 2pm.

Some flights have also been disrupted by weather conditions.

Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports following heavy snowfall, while a number of flights to and from Sumburgh Airport in Shetland were cancelled as were several departures from Kirkwall Airport in Orkney.

A Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) spokesman said: “Forecasted adverse weather may impact flight schedules across Scotland. Please contact your airline for the latest flight information before travelling.”

Speaking to the BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme, John Swinney said: “It is tough for people in the north east of Scotland and the Highlands and islands as a consequence of what has been an acute period of snowy weather over the last few days.

“There is a very substantial operation in place to make sure transport networks are able to function, and on road and rail there has been extensive work undertaken.”

The First Minister said he was “optimistic” over the course of Monday that rail routes would be reopened, although he added “there is still some challenges on the Dundee-Aberdeen stretch of the rail line”.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell, of Police Scotland, said: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas. Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings.

“We continue to work with partners to help our communities impacted by the adverse weather.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.

“Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

He added: “There is a challenge with the scale of the winds around for drifting snow on to roads, so some roads are getting covered in snow immediately they are getting cleared by the snow ploughs.”

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop urged people to follow advice from authorities.

She said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course, for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.”