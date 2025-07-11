‘Extreme’ wildfire warning in place for much of Scotland as heatwave hits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A warning over an “extreme” risk of wildfires is in place for much of Scotland as the latest summer heatwave begins to hit the country.

Health authorities and emergency services have urged Scots to stay safe in the hot weather.

Temperatures will hit the high 20s in parts of Scotland during Saturday and Sunday.

The hot, dry weather comes as the TRNSMT music festival is about to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend, with thousands of music fans gathering on Glasgow Green.

Central and Eastern parts of Scotland are under a warning of an “extreme” danger of wildfires from Friday through to Monday, which the rest of the country covered from Saturday through to Monday.

Only low-lying areas with green grass are exempt.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said anything requiring naked flames such as barbeques should only be used with great care.

Group commander Raymond King said earlier: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland, and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment, and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.”

Earlier in July, parts of the north of Scotland were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.

The Met Office has said the heatwave will last longer than the one experienced earlier this summer, and will cover a larger part of Scotland.

Ahead of TRNSMT in Glasgow, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde urged music fans to stay safe by ensuring they are protected from the sun and stay hydrated.

Dr Emilia Crichton, director of public health, said: “This weekend is looking like a great time to get outside for warmer weather.

“No matter what you’re doing, please enjoy the good weather safely by protecting yourself when in the sun, staying hydrated, and having common medicines to hand.

“We know tens of thousands of people will be heading to TRNSMT and we hope everyone has a fantastic time.

“We ask festival-goers to look after themselves and others so everyone can enjoy the event safely.”