Union demands ‘fair pay offer’ after council workers signal strike action

Members of Scotland’s largest local government union have warned they could take strike action in a dispute over pay.

A consultation by Unison found more than 92% of its members are in favour of industrial action – with the union citing large council tax rises imposed by local authorities across the country as one reason why the 3% rise offered to workers is “effectively a wage cut”.

After last year’s council tax freeze, authorities across Scotland have agreed inflation-busting rises of up to 15.6% for 2025-26.

Unison is now considering its next steps ahead of formally balloting its membership of more than 80,000 council workers on strikes.

It said the vote in favour of industrial action should be a “wake-up call” for local government leaders at Cosla, and urged it and Scottish ministers to get round the table and make a “fair pay offer”.

A dispute over pay saw Unison workers take strike action last year, with non-teaching staff in schools in First Minister John Swinney’s constituency walking out for two weeks.

Unison – one of three representing local government workers – is now threatening action again over the proposed 3% rise for 2025-26.

Colette Hunter, chairwoman of Unison Scotland’s local government committee, said: “The last thing anyone wants to do is take strike action. But local government workers deserve a fair increase to stop their pay lagging behind inflation and other sectors of the economy.

“This result should be a wake-up call for Cosla. It needs to reward council workers fairly for the essential services they provide and start to reverse years of pay cuts.

“Workers have seen the value of their wages fall over the past 10 years, while often being asked to take on even more work to cover for vacant posts in their teams.

“Councils provide vital services to their communities by caring for the most vulnerable, educating children, collecting waste and recycling, and keeping people safe. Council workers deserve better.”

Unison Scotland local government lead David O’Connor said “inflation, energy and council tax rises” mean the current pay offer is “effectively a wage cut”.

He said: “Strike action is always a last resort, but local government workers deserve to be paid fairly for the vital work they do.

“Cosla and the Scottish Government must get around the table with a fair pay offer that recognises the essential contribution council workers make in the community.”

The Scottish Government and Cosla have been contacted for comment.