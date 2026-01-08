New mobile diagnostics car will help cut hospital waiting times, medics say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new service that will enable patients in the Glasgow area to have X-rays and ultrasounds done at home will cut NHS waiting times and make vital tests more accessible, medics have said.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is seeing the launch of a new community diagnostic vehicle, in a move designed to reduce the number of hospital admissions in the area.

The health board currently has one of the highest emergency department admission rates in the country.

The car will carry state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, including portable X-ray, and – for the first time in the UK – equipment to conduct blood tests, urine tests and ultrasounds.

These tests will be carried out by radiographers, working with wider clinical teams.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) in Scotland, which is supporting the two-year project, said enabling people to get vital tests done at home will make services more accessible, particularly for those who might struggle to travel to a hospital.

Val Middleton, consultant radiologist and SoR member, said: “If you’re a frail or elderly person who’s fallen and is in pain, you’d want to stay in your own home.

“You don’t want to end up stuck in hospital for days on end.

“The community vehicle allows a patient to stay at home for the examination.

“The patient will only be taken into hospital if they have a fracture or another condition that needs hospital care.

“And a patient in a block of flats in Glasgow maybe can’t get to hospital to have diagnostic tests, so we’re bringing the testing to them.

“It’s making the services we provide more accessible to communities, reducing inequality.”

The SoR said earlier pilot versions of the car, which offered only an X-ray, reduced patient waiting times by an average of four hours, and freed up an equivalent of 9.3 hospital bed days per patient.

This cut the number of patients being cared for in corridors and saved £1,008 for each patient not admitted to hospital.

As well as reducing demand on hospitals, the SoR said the scheme could also help keep Scottish radiographers in the country by offering an attractive career path that “trumps” those available elsewhere.

It said this could help tackle the chronic shortage of radiographers in Scotland, where vacancies in the field currently stand at 13.4% – and so help further reduce NHS waiting times for patients.

Radiographers are responsible for conducting X-rays, CT and MRI scans, as well as ultrasounds and mammograms.

The SoR said medics have long seen the need for a mobile diagnostics service, with Ms Middleton’s own grandfather having kitted out his own X-ray vehicle in the late 1940s using an old suitcase and pieces of drainpipe.

It was trialled on racehorses, but he died before it could be extended to human patients.

Ms Middleton said: “It’s exciting that we can actually make a difference to patients in this way.

“Ultimately, that’s why we join the profession. That’s what we’re here to do.”