Scots have best access to culture in UK but class divide exists, survey suggests

Scotland has the best access to culture of any part of the UK, according to a survey, but statistics indicate a class divide still exists.

Research by National Galleries of Scotland shows 49% of people in the UK feel they have easy access to cultural space, such as museums and art galleries, compared with 64% of people in Scotland – even more than in London, at 54%.

The lowest figures were found in Wales (38%), the East Midlands (38%) and Northern Ireland (46%).

The polling found 59% of those in the higher socioeconomic group said they feel they have access to culture versus 37% of those in the lower socioeconomic group.

In Edinburgh, 87% of those in the higher socioeconomic group said they feel they have easy access to art, while 68% said the same in the lower socioeconomic group.

The findings come as the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) calls for a commitment from the UK and Scottish governments to fund the construction of a state-of-the-art storage solution, The Art Works, in Granton, north Edinburgh.

It is hoped the facility will enable loans and touring programmes across Scotland, the UK and internationally, which curators believe could help reduce the socioeconomic divide. Figures show a benefit/cost ratio of 1.31, so for every £3 spent, £4 is returned in wider benefits to Scotland.

Anne Lyden, director-general at NGS, said: “The socioeconomic divide in access to culture in the UK is deeply concerning. Not only is The Art Works vital to the regeneration of Granton in north Edinburgh, it will also act as an enabler that will allow us to share Scotland’s incredible art collection more widely across the UK.

“Our research clearly illustrates that more needs to be done urgently to ensure every adult and child is able to experience culture.

“We know that the benefits of art go well beyond the financial, with visits to galleries and museums increasingly being prescribed by doctors around the world to treat anxiety and depression.

“While our research shows that people in Scotland have greater access to culture than the rest of the UK, the reality is that this is not the case across the whole of Scotland.

“National Galleries of Scotland cares for Scotland’s art collection for the whole of the nation, however, we are failing in our duty to make artwork for everyone and share the collection across the nation.

“The Art Works is the solution and will unlock the full potential of the collection, allowing us to share it, giving greater access to everyone across Scotland and the UK, and keeping it safe for future generations. Doing nothing is not an option.”

Benny Higgins, chairman of NGS, added: “The Art Works will provide so many benefits, including improving the accessibility of Scotland’s national art collection, enabling it to be seen by more people than ever before.

“This incredible building will help us to share the collection across Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales, in areas who would otherwise never have the chance to see world-class art.

“Without The Art Works we’re not only risking catastrophic failure by storing the collection in buildings that aren’t fit for purpose, we’re preventing people from having easy access to culture.

“Scotland’s collection is at risk, in cramped and outdated storage. The Art Works is a solution that offers the best value for money. We need to invest to save, and we need to do it now.”

The survey was carried out last month by Yonder Data Solutions on behalf of NGS, with 2,405 members of the UK public, weighted to be nationally representative on the basis of age, gender, ethnicity and region. This included a boosted subsample of 300 respondents from Edinburgh.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has provided £9 million towards The Art Works, this includes design and preparing the land for construction, and the 2025-26 Budget includes a further £3.1 million to progress the project and to cover temporary storage costs.

“Discussions are ongoing between the Scottish Government, NGS and the wider collections sector to ensure the project delivers the best value for money from any further Scottish Government investment.

“Ministers await the outcome of the UK Government’s 10-year national infrastructure strategy and multi-year Spending Review in June to get a clearer picture of the longer-term capital position available to the Scottish Government.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to ensure that arts and culture are no longer the preserve of a privileged few and are carefully considering how we increase access for all”