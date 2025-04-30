Almost half of Scots suffer sunburn at least once a year, research finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A skin cancer patient is urging people to wear sun cream and cover up as new figures show almost half of people in the UK have sunburn at least once a year.

Research from charity Melanoma Focus also found 36% of people in the United Kingdom, and 32% of those in Scotland, rarely or never apply sunscreen between May and September.

It comes as melanoma skin cancer rates continue to rise in the UK, with around 17,500 new cases each year.

The research found 49% of people in the UK, and 45% in Scotland, suffer from sunburn at least once every year.

Stephen Maxwell, 58, from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022 and he is now urging people to take care in the sun.

Mr Maxwell, who has never holidayed abroad, was shocked to be diagnosed with skin cancer and thinks it may stem from the decade he spent working in greenhouses growing plants.

He said: “I went to the doctor after my mum noticed a strange lump on my back. It was a bit like a mole and initially the doctor thought there was nothing to worry about.

“I had the lump for two-and-a-half years and it started getting bigger and it turned purple.

“Eventually it was properly diagnosed and I had it removed – it was a melanoma cancer tumour the size of my fist. I had immunotherapy but it didn’t work and the cancer spread to my bones.”

The father-of-four, who has eight grandchildren, was told 18 months ago that he had six to nine months to live.

Days before he was due to go into a hospice, he was given the opportunity to take part in a medical trial for a new treatment and started a course of Opdualag and steroids.

He said he had a “great” six months before coming off Opdualag at Christmas after experiencing some side-effects, and is now taking steroids and having scans.

“I’m still having scans and although the cancer is still there, it hasn’t spread further and I’m living with it and I’m still here,” he said.

“Any form of sun you must wear protection, even if it’s a hat, always a T-shirt and definitely the creams.

“I’m not ginger but I’ve got wee ginger bits in my beard so that means I’ve got the ginger gene so when you’ve got that you’re at risk.

“If anybody has got the ginger gene they must cover up, and with climate change being the way it is now Scotland is getting more hot weather.”

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, including 165 in Scotland, was carried out by Censuswide in April.

Commenting on the figures, Melanoma Focus chief executive Susanna Daniels said: “This data is extremely concerning as we know that more than five sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk of melanoma, so burning every year has potentially long-term dangerous consequences.

“Nearly nine in 10 melanomas are preventable yet the UK has more deaths from melanoma per year than Australia.

“It is essential that everyone understands the risks associated with sunburn and prioritises sun protection by using factor 30+ sunscreen, wearing a hat, seeking shade and covering up in the heat of the day.”

Melanoma Focus said melanoma skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

The charity is calling on the UK Government to abolish VAT on factor 30+ sunscreen to make it more affordable to everyone.

A Government spokesperson said: “As part of our 10-year plan to reform the health service, and through a national cancer plan, we are fighting cancer in England on all fronts, from prevention, to diagnosis, treatment, and research.

“As a result of the decisions taken at the Autumn Budget, the Scottish Government will be provided with a record £47.7 billion settlement this year and it is for the Scottish Government to allocate this across its own public sector and meet the priorities of people in Scotland.”