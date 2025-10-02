Scots to have first access to 2026 Commonwealth Games pre-sale tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People living in Glasgow will have first access to pre-sale tickets for next year’s Commonwealth Games, organisers have announced.

Those living elsewhere in Scotland will then have a chance to book tickets before pre-sale access is opened to sports fans elsewhere in the UK and around the world.

More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports at Glasgow 2026 next summer.

Fans wishing to buy through the pre-sale have until 11.59pm on October 16 to pre-register for an opportunity to book early, with 500,000 tickets available across the games.

George Black, chairman of Glasgow 2026, said: “Glasgow 2026 is going to be an unforgettable celebration of sport – with half a million tickets available to experience world-class athletes competing in one of the most exciting Games programmes ever staged.

“We know demand will be unprecedented, which is why we are announcing our pre-sales for Glasgow and Scotland, giving local communities priority access to grab a front-row seat and be at the heart of the action.

“We know the crowd in Scotland will create an electric atmosphere and we can’t wait for everybody to be part of the Games in Glasgow next summer.”

The first phase of the pre-sale will be open to pre-registered people in the Glasgow area with G postcodes from noon on Tuesday October 21 until 9am on Friday October 24.

The second phase will be open to anyone with a Scottish postcode and will give them access from noon on Friday October 24, with the pre-sale two phase closing at 9am on Monday October 27.

This will be followed by an exclusive final pre-sale for the rest of the UK and fans worldwide who have registered with a Glasgow 2026 account.

Anyone registered from across the UK and overseas will be able to book tickets from noon on Monday October 27, with the pre-sale concluding at noon on Wednesday October 29.

The full general public ticket on sale will then open on Thursday October 30.

Anyone wishing to pre-register can do so via glasgow2026.com

Ticket prices will start at £26 for medal sessions and £17 for non-medal sessions, with concession tickets available from £12.

The games, which will run from July 23 until August 2 next year, will take place across four venues – Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.