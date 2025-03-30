Almost half of Scots worried about energy bills as price cap rises, poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost half of Scots are worried about being able to afford their energy bills over the coming year, according to a new survey.

The Survation poll, conducted for charity Advice Direct Scotland, found 46% of people are concerned about their ability to pay for gas or electricity over the next 12 months.

The survey of 1,012 people was published ahead of the latest Ofgem price cap rise, which will take effect from Tuesday.

The level of the cap is rising from £1,738 to £1,849, an increase of 6.4%, which will put average bills up by £111 per year.

The new cap is £711 higher than what households were paying in the autumn of 2021, an increase of 62%.

Advice Direct Scotland is urging anyone struggling with energy-related debt to contact its team of experts for free, impartial and practical advice.

The charity says Scots should try to submit meter readings to their energy supplier before the end of Monday.

It is also urging households to review how much they are paying and check whether there are better tariffs available.

Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “It has been a really tough start to the year for thousands of Scottish households and this poll shows that worries about the cost of energy continue to prey on people’s minds.

“Unfortunately, things are going to get even more difficult this week as the Ofgem price cap rises again, heaping further pressure onto already stretched household budgets.

“It’s important for people to focus on the practical things they can do, such as taking a meter reading around April 1, which will ensure that they are charged correctly.

“Taking a dated photo of your meter can help too, and if you have a smart meter, check it’s working properly. Consumers should also review their bills and see if better deals are available.

“The most important thing to remember is that nobody should struggle alone and help is available.

“Anyone experiencing difficulties should visit www.energyadvice.scot or call 0808 196 8660 for assistance.”