Scottish TikToker of the year revealed

Scotland’s top TikToker of 2025 has said it is a “true honour” telling his followers around the world about his country.

Kenny Boyle, known on the social media platform as @kennyboyleofficial, landed first place in PR agency Spey’s 2025 top 10 most influential Scots on TikTok.

Boyle, 41, who is also a well-known actor, novelist and playwright, had an engagement rate of 24.77% on TikTok among his 137,500 followers, meaning his posts are liked and shared more often by those who see them than other fellow Scots on TikTok.

Leading Scottish PR agency Spey – part of the Muckle Media Group – has named 2025’s 10 most influential Scots on TikTok.

Boyle said: “I love Scotland, and I love sharing stories about Scotland’s culture, language, and incredibly rich and totally fascinating folklore and mythology.

“It’s a true honour sharing these stories with the world and making sure our spoken word folklore and traditions live on in the digital age, and I’m grateful every day for the people who come to hear them. Follow me, I know the way.”

Lifestyle content creator Eddie Fade Walker (@eddiefadewalker) landed second place, with an engagement rate of 19.47% among his 241,000 followers, and fashion and lifestyle creator Zara McIntosh (@whatzaraloves6) was third, with an engagement rate of 16.24% across 130,500 followers.

Rounding out the top five are singer-songwriter Calum Bowie and cosplayer Millie Graham, with last year’s winner, author and tour guide Bryan Millar Walker, coming in eighth place.

Nathalie Agnew, managing director of the Muckle Media Group, said: “Rounding up the top Scots on TikTok has become an activity we look forward to every year at Spey, and how fitting that this year we crown a creator whose content is focused on showcasing the best of Scottish culture.

“From spotlighting tales of Scottish folklore to bringing attention to Scottish traditions, Kenny’s content is a celebration of everything that makes Scotland unique.

“At Muckle Media Group we work with global influencers across all sectors, identifying those with the right platform and audience to work with clients on digital campaigns.

“Influencer engagement delivers brands an opportunity to engage their audience directly, with authentic partnerships always delivering the strongest results, something we continue to build across our client base.”

Spey worked with influencer marketing platform Modash to gather the results.

Ryan Prior, head of marketing at Modash, said: “It is great to see a mixture of new and returning names, with creators like Kenny massively growing in popularity, and familiar faces like Eddie and Millie staying consistent year on year.”