Woman urges Scots to consider organ donation after ‘hero’ husband’s death

A West Lothian woman is calling on Scots to consider organ and tissue donation after her husband suddenly died.

Louise Johnstone, 46, had been married to Jed Johnstone, 53, for around a year when he suffered a brain aneurysm and subsequent stroke in 2023.

Mr Johnstone, a postman and grandfather, was treated at the Royal Hospital of Edinburgh but was unable to recover and was on life-support before he died.

Monday marked the start of Organ and Donation Week.

Mr Johnstone was a registered organ donor, and Mrs Johnstone says that thanks to this, he was able to save the lives of several others as medics said he would not recover from his aneurysm or stroke.

Mrs Johnstone said: “My husband Jed was full of fun – he was an amazing person. We’d met later in life and married just over a year before he died and we’d been looking forward to our future together.

“We’d talked about life after death so I knew that organ donation was what he wanted and I respected his wishes.

“I was asked if I wanted to turn the machine off to let his heart stop. I couldn’t do it because I knew that then there was a chance that it couldn’t be used and what a waste of a good heart because Jed had the most beautiful heart.

“He’s left a hero’s legacy – Jed’s wishes provided four other families with a chance at life. For me, that is something really special. Two years later, I’ve got this amazing feeling that Jed’s heart is living on.”

Scots over the age of 16 have the choice to opt out of being an organ and tissue donor, as it is assumed you agree to being a donor if you do nothing.

In the Lothian area alone, more than 610,000 people have registered their decision already, which is 67.4% of the population.

Mrs Johnstone urged others to register their decision on organ donation and make their wishes known to friends and family.

Professor John Casey, clinical director and transplant surgeon at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, NHS Lothian, said: “Jed’s decision to join the Organ Donor Register is a powerful reminder of the positive impact one person can have, and how important it is to discuss organ donation with loved ones.

“Although we have an opt-out policy, it is still important for individuals to make their wishes clear and have those conversations with their families.”

For details about organ donation and to register your decision, visit organdonationscotland.org