Child payment rise ‘step in right direction’ but more help required, says mother

A single mother who completed a law degree while working full-time has described the rise in the Scottish child payment as a “step in the right direction”.

But Angie Bird, 29, who recently achieved an Open University degree in law while raising daughters Gracie, eight, and Poppy, nine, said the Budget did not go far enough to address the poverty gap in Scotland.

As part of her tax and spending plans announced on Tuesday, Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the Scottish child payment will be increased to £40 per week for families with a child under one from next year.

The payment, which is currently set at £27.15 a week, is available to qualifying parents with children aged under 16.

Mr Robison said the benefit will rise by inflation this coming financial year.

Giving her reaction to the move, Ms Bird said: “It’s a step in the right direction. But we’ve got to keep pushing on and doing more.”

She said many families claiming the benefit are working, and that it should not be perceived as a “handout”.

Ms Bird, who lives in Ardfern, Argyll and Bute, and first became a mother aged 18, runs a community art group as a volunteer and is a campaigner for the Poverty Alliance and Save the Children.

“I completed my degree but can’t afford to qualify as a solicitor. I just hope that having the degree will get a step up,” she said.

“For three years I did a full-time Open University course. I do get the Scottish child payment and I think it is really useful.”

Ms Bird said while parents with babies will benefit from the rise she highlighted the struggle facing many families with children aged over one.

“I’m delighted to see that there’s been a rise,” she said.

“I don’t think it goes far enough – it does not acknowledge children over the age of one. That obviously removes families who, quite often, have gone back to work (when their child is aged over one).

“It’s absolutely a vital support for families with young children, but it doesn’t go far enough to supporting those with older children.”

Ms Bird described the payment as an “absolutely amazing” policy and said she is proud to live in a country which prioritises children living in poverty.

But she said ministers should consider pushing even further.

“I think it has to come down to making a decision about whether we want to be a pioneering, forward thinking country, or whether we want to be just a step ahead,” Ms Bird said.

“I think Scottish child payment is absolutely amazing. I am wholeheartedly in support of it, but there is still a massive poverty gap.”

Ms Bird said: “An awful lot of families who receive this are working – most of these families are working.

“It is not about a handout. For most families I know it is about taking away some barriers to paying for essentials.

“A common middle-ground rhetoric is that the route out of poverty is work. As someone who has worked in the middle of nowhere, scrubbing toilets, being a single mum in the middle of nowhere, working with a baby on my back. One day I was cleaning the village hall and I had a broken tailbone, and was in so much pain, but couldn’t afford not to work.

“Now I have got a middle-manager job at a charity but still can’t afford to fix my car.

“I’m under no illusion this will transform people’s lives, but it is not about handouts – it is about removing barriers to giving children born in circumstances they didn’t choose, to have their needs met.”

She added: “I was a free school meals child, I was given shoes out of the lost-and-found box because mine had holes in them.

“I think families need to be given autonomy over money, and support in the right ways.”

Ms Bird welcomed other aspects of the Budget, highlighting the move to ensure social care workers are paid at least the real living wage as a positive initiative.