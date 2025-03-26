£10m awarded to road safety improvement projects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has awarded funding to more than 120 road safety improvement projects in a bid to save lives.

A total of £10 million has been allocated to councils from the Road Safety Improvement Fund for initiatives that address safety concerns across Scotland’s local road network.

Projects receiving funding include junction improvements, vehicle restraint systems, new pedestrian crossings, and speed management measures – with a 50mph pilot on key motorcycle routes in the Borders.

Upgraded signage and 20mph speed limits across the local road network will also be introduced, with seven local authorities nearing completion, or fully completing their schemes.

Cabinet secretary for transport Fiona Hyslop said: “Road safety is a priority for the Scottish Government and its partners and we remain absolutely committed to working together to reach our ambitious goal of making Scotland’s roads the safest in the world by 2030.

“The road safety improvement fund and the rollout of 20mph speed limits are great examples of that partnership working in action, as they aim to support local authorities save lives on the local road network.

“It’s encouraging to see so many councils bring forward projects that will make a real difference to road safety in their areas and I look forward to seeing them delivered. I’m also very pleased to see progress being made in implementing 20mph limits on the local road network.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that one death on our roads is one too many and that is why we have earmarked a record £48 million for road safety in the draft budget for 2025/26. I remain resolute in my determination to save lives and ensure a safer Scotland for all.”