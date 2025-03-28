Breakdown in staff relations putting hospital patients at risk, review finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “serious breakdown” in relationships among staff and management at a Scottish health board is likely having a detrimental effect on patient care, a review has found.

The probe by Healthcare Improvement Scotland looked at emergency departments (ED) in three hospitals in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) health board, which serves a population of 1.2 million people and employs 44,000 staff.

The agency carried out the review after concerns were raised by a group of ED clinicians at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow that patient care was being compromised and that their concerns were not being listened to.

The review, which examined EDs at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and QEUH, found a culture of “disrespectful behaviours, poor teamwork and incivility” was having a negative impact on staff morale and wellbeing, as well as likely having a detrimental impact on patient care.

The review also warned of an “unacceptable normalisation” of so-called corridor care at the health board, and of “ambulance stacking” as a solution for ED overcrowding at QEUH.

Review co-chair Dr Pamela Johnston said: “It was clear that every member of staff we spoke to at all levels of the organisation was committed to delivering high quality and safe care, and shared the ambition to improve the current situation for patients.

“However, when staff do not feel valued and respected, goodwill is eroded. To resolve this complex problem, NHSGGC needs to take a whole-system approach across urgent and unscheduled care.

“This strategy needs to start with everyone working collaboratively and respectfully to address the issues before them.”

The review team spoke with patients and staff, and said the latter had highlighted a number of matters of “serious concern”.

Staff at QEUH, they said, described examples of “significantly poor professional behaviours”, instances of alleged bullying, and “a lack of respect that has the potential to lead to patient harm”.

The review also described the level of stress and distress among staff at all levels in the three EDs as “palpable”, and said many staff described working in a “relentless and unforgiving environment that exceeded reasonable limits for prolonged periods”.

The report did, however, note the majority of patients that responded to a survey carried out for the review reported a “largely positive” experience of care.

Robbie Pearson, chief executive of Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “This report is one of the most far-reaching and comprehensive reviews we’ve undertaken, in terms of the breadth of evidence we’ve analysed, and the number of patients and staff that we engaged with.

“Moreover, we believe that the recommendations – including those that sit with our organisation to take forward – are the right ones to help deliver better patient care, both locally and at a national level, and supported by a positive culture where everyone works together to solve problems.”

The report, which runs to more than 180 pages, makes 30 recommendations for improving the situation at the health board, along with a further 11 recommendations for the Scottish Government and national agencies.

These include establishing a “whole-system response” to reduce crowding and improve safety in EDs, and making it easier for staff to raise concerns about patient care and the confidence action will then be taken.

The report also recommends addressing low morale, poor wellbeing and moral distress among staff, and said external mediation was required to re-build relationships among staff and management at QEUH.

Responding, an NHSGGC spokesperson said: “The emergency departments in NHSGGC, like those across Scotland, continue to be under pressure.

“While we aim to provide high quality care for our patients, delays in the flow through and out of hospitals often result in patients waiting too long in ED.

“Under these pressures, the working environment can also be difficult for our staff.

“We take the report, and most importantly the views of our patients and staff, very seriously and want to assure our patients and staff of our commitment to improve.

“In the two months since (chief executive) Professor (Jann) Gardner joined the organisation, she has been out meeting staff and hearing about our successes and challenges.

“Along with medical director Dr Scott Davidson and nurse director Professor Angela Wallace, Professor Gardner has pledged to listen to staff and to work collaboratively and respectfully to tackle the challenges we face and to build trust between staff of all levels.”

Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of doctors’ union BMA Scotland, said: “This damning report exposes the reality of poor culture and poor care at Scotland’s largest health board and is no doubt reflective of failings that are felt across many parts of Scotland’s NHS.

“The impact of this on staff and patients is clear, with the normalisation of care provided in corridors and ambulance stacking causing a huge concern.

“Such measures are undeniably harming patients, whom doctors and healthcare teams are doing their upmost to care for in incredibly trying circumstances, leading to moral distress and injury for staff.”

He said acting on recommendations must be a priority, with wider learning from them adopted across NHS Scotland.