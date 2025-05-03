We owe ‘debt of gratitude’ to those who served in Second World War, says Swinney
The Scottish First Minister was speaking ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday.
Scotland’s First Minister has said we owe a “great debt of gratitude” to all those who served in the Second World War ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Scottish Government ministers will take part in commemorations throughout this week to mark the anniversary on Thursday and honour those who served during the conflict.
First Minister John Swinney will attend Scotland’s national commemorative concert, hosted by Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland with support from the Scottish Government, at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday.
On Thursday he will lead a Scottish Parliament debate marking the anniversary, and he will then attend a further event in Perth at the weekend.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will represent the Scottish Government at events in Glasgow and London, respectively.
Speaking ahead of the commemorations, Mr Swinney thanked previous generations for their sacrifices and paid tribute to his own Royal Marine uncle who was killed during the war.
He said: “We owe a great debt of gratitude to all those who served our country throughout the Second World War, especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Were it not for the actions of the brave men and women who helped to liberate Europe 80 years ago, we might not enjoy the freedoms we take for granted today.
“This week and always, we remember them with pride and offer our heartfelt thanks.
“The commemorations are also an opportunity to emphasise our ongoing support for the Armed Forces and veterans community.
“Veterans and their families have much to offer their communities, that is why the Scottish Government is highly supportive of the aims of the Armed Forces Covenant and the organisations that help our veterans.
“As people across the country mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, I will be thinking about my uncle Thomas Hunter who laid down his life in an act of bravery in 1945.
“It is important that current and future generations understand what happened during those dark years of war and remember the sacrifices that were made on our behalf.”
Mr Swinney’s uncle, Corporal Thomas Peck Hunter of 43 Commando Royal Marines, was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross for bravery after he was killed in action in Italy in 1945.
A two-minute silence will take place in Scottish Government buildings at midday on Thursday.
The Scottish Government’s Victoria Quay and St Andrews House buildings will be lit up in red from Tuesday to Thursday as part of a campaign to light significant buildings across the UK.