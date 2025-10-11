Government too risk-averse on investment, says Forbes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government should be less risk-averse, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said.

Ms Forbes – who also has responsibility for the economy – announced earlier this year she would be standing down at the next election, shocking Scottish politics.

Before the announcement she had been regarded as a potential future first minister to follow John Swinney, but decided to step away to be able to spend more time with her family.

Speaking to the PA news agency at her final SNP conference as an MSP, Ms Forbes urged the Government to become more willing to take economic risks, particularly around investments made by the Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib).

“I think also maybe there’s there’s probably too much risk aversion,” she said.

“In the investment side of things, if we’re too risk-averse, then you never back the new or novel ways of doing things.

“If you never back the new or novel ways of doing things, you might not find the better way of doing things.

“And I think that particularly in the economy space, there needs to be a bit more freedom that if the Scottish National Investment Bank makes an investment in a more risky proposition, and it fails.

“That’s par for the course in the private sector, but in Scotland, it becomes headline news, and you can never fail.

“And that, I think, undermines – particularly in the economy space – the ability to try new, novel ways of doing things which might lead to better outcomes.”

Ms Forbes’s announcement earlier this year made her one of several members of the Cabinet standing down, including Finance Secretary Shona Robison, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop.

If the SNP forms the next Government, John Swinney will have to build a cabinet from relatively inexperienced MSPs.

But Ms Forbes has no concerns about any future SNP Government.

“In 2007, not a single member of Cabinet had ever been a minister before,” she said.

“They got a lot of good stuff done. And so no is the answer, because I think bringing in new talent, different experiences, different expertise, is good.

“And really the being a good minister is about listening carefully, being decisive, about taking action and being determined to see it through to conclusion.

“Those are transferable skills.”