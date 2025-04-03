Eljamel inquiry chairman will ‘listen to those whose voices have not been heard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of a public inquiry set up to probe the actions of disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel has pledged he will “listen to those who feel their voices have not been heard”.

Lord Weir, who has been appointed to chair the inquiry, spoke as proceedings formally got underway, promising to pursue “investigations with an open mind”.

Patients of the former neurosurgeon, who worked for NHS Tayside between 1995 until 2014, have claimed he harmed as many as 200 people, with some suffering life-changing injuries.

Lord Weir, who was appointed a UK Supreme Court judge in 2020, will take charge of the inquiry – and promised to put the surgeon’s former patients “at the centre” of the process.

In a statement marking the formal launch of proceedings, he said: “I recognise that for many former patients and their families, the experiences which form the subject matter of the inquiry have been traumatic.

“That is why my inquiry is committed to conducting its work in a way that is trauma-informed. It will listen to those who feel their voices have not been heard.”

He added the inquiry will “pursue its investigations with an open mind, showing courtesy and respect towards those with whom it comes into contact”.

But he also stressed their work would be “guided by the principle of impartiality that comes from being independent of any individual or body” – with this including independence from the Scottish Government, which is funding the inquiry.

Mr Eljamel became the head of neurosurgery at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital, but also worked in private practice and held various research and teaching positions at the University of Dundee.

But concerns over clinical standards led to him being first placed under supervision and then suspended by NHS Tayside in 2013, before he resigned in May 2014.

The following year he removed his name from the medical register held by the General Medical Council.

The inquiry will consider whether patients were let down by failures in clinical governance, risk management, and complaints procedures, and to what extent Mr Eljamel’s private practice, research, and workload impacted on the care received by his patients within NHS Tayside.

Following a lengthy campaign by former patients, then first minister Humza Yousaf announced in September 2023 that the public inquiry would be set up – with Lord Weir appointed as its chairman in February 2024.

Lord Weir said the inquiry would “provide an opportunity for public acknowledgement of the suffering of former patients of Mr Eljamel”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith, who campaigned with former patients for an inquiry to be held, said it was a “relief” that its terms of reference had been agreed and that the inquiry will start work immediately.

Ms Smith said: “I very much hope this means that the former patients will soon see the long-awaited progress they have rightly been demanding since the Scottish Government first granted an independent inquiry.

“So much time has passed for so many former patients – indeed some are no longer alive – and, as a result, the physical and psychological pressures have only intensified.”

Ms Smith said that the public inquiry was “essential to rebuilding trust amongst the former patients, many of whom feel their lives have been ruined”.

She added: “l have every faith in Lord Weir and his team, and it is essential that they are allowed to get on with their work in order to deliver the justice which the former patients so richly deserve.”

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray said the terms of reference for the inquiry had been agreed after consultation with former patients of Mr Eljamel.

Mr Gray stated: “The Scottish Government recognises that many former patients still live with the consequences of being treated by Mr Eljamel and have waited a long time for answers.

“I am pleased to confirm that following consultation with many former patients and their representatives by Lord Weir and his team, I have agreed the terms of reference and the inquiry is now ready to be formally set up from today.”

He added: “The work of the inquiry will be undertaken in a trauma-informed manner and Lord Weir will put patients at the heart of his investigation.

“Details of next steps will be shared by the inquiry team in due course.”