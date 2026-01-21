Government announces £100,000 funding for collapsed Moray bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has announced £100,000 in funding in this financial year for a bridge in Moray which collapsed last month.

Experts said the 19th century Spey Viaduct, near Elgin, had collapsed into the River Spey as a result of soil erosion around its foundations.

Speaking during a members business debate in Holyrood, brought by Scottish Tory MSP Tim Eagle, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced a £113,000 funding package for the rest of the financial year.

The funding will be used for engineering assessments, planning and the implementation of an alternative route, the minister told MSPs, with “significant” further funding needed for a replacement.

She said: “It is clear that the Spey Viaduct played a greater role to those in Moray than just a river crossing – it had cultural and historic significance and facilitated journeys and recreational activities for locals and visitors alike.

“Scottish Government officials are continuing to engage with Moray Council, Hitrans (Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership) and Walk Wheel Cycle Trust to assist in minimising disruption and find a solution.”

She added: “In the days following the incident, the priority lay in making the area safe and investigating the cause of the collapse.

“The focus now has shifted to reopening the National Cycle Network route, the Moray Coastal Path, and linkage points with the Speyside Way using an alternative crossing of the river and safe paths through the Gordon Castle area, the new route having been confirmed and fresh signage to be put in place.

“For a long-term solution, including consideration of repair or replacement, Moray Council have developed a plan with four key assessment steps that will provide clarity on the impact the collapse has had on the riverbed and land surrounding the site.

“Significant funding is required to take us through these steps and Moray Council are exploring options available.

“I am pleased to confirm that the Scottish Government will provide £113,000 from the active travel infrastructure fund, which will allow additional engineering assessments, planning activities, and alternative route implementation works to be completed between now and the end of the 2025-26 financial year.”