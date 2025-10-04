Storm Amy: Man dies and new weather alert as UK braces for more disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died and a fresh weather warning covers the whole of the UK as Storm Amy continues to bring widespread disruption.

Irish police said the man died in a “weather-related” incident in the Letterkenny area of County Donegal, Republic of Ireland shortly after 4.15pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole of the UK.

Storm Amy is expected to cause more issues for Scots on Saturday following travel disruption, power cuts and floods.

The north of Scotland will face a new amber warning for “damaging” winds with gusts of more than 90mph in some areas.

Most of Scotland, apart from the east coast, will be covered by a yellow warning for rain while a yellow wind alert will be in place across the UK.

Further travel disruption is likely to follow after several flights, rail and ferry services were cancelled.

A building collapsed in Glasgow on Friday, falling onto a car, and leading to road closures in the city centre.

Power cuts were also reported in the Highlands and a number of islands – the areas facing some of the worst weather.

Fraser Wilson from the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks spoke on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme where he said the network was working to restore power on Saturday morning.

He said that 100mph winds had affected power and while some people had their power restored there were still thousands without it.

He said: “Work will continue this morning to get 62,000 people reconnected. We expect because of the extent of damage to the network and conditions we are still going to be facing today that this will take some time, this storm is not over by any means.”

Road closures also impacted drivers and the Forth Road Bridge was shut to all traffic.

The Tay Road Bridge reopened early on Saturday with a 30mph speed restriction and remained closed to high-sided vehicles, as were the Skye Bridge, Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge.

CalMac Ferries said it expected many services to be disrupted on Saturday, with many routes cancelled, and into Sunday.

The Scottish Government urged people to delay travel if they can and to check ahead if heading out.

On Sunday, the north, north-east, Orkney and Shetlands islands will also continue to fall under a yellow warning for wind until 9am that morning.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said there will be “considerable disruption” to train services on Saturday.

He said: “We’re sorry to customers who have been impacted by the disruption caused by Storm Amy.

“Network Rail and ScotRail teams will work flat out to recover services as quickly as possible, but considerable disruption will continue through Saturday morning.

“We’re advising customers to check their journey before they travel via the ScotRail website, mobile app, or social media feeds.”

Network Rail said the storm had a greater impact than predicted.

The transport organisation said: “Storm Amy has hit parts of the country much harder and more quickly than expected.

“We have experienced over 60 incidents on the network during the first two hours of the storm, with flooding, trees falling on to the overhead lines and debris on the tracks.

“The safety of passengers and colleagues is priority, which is why all services to and from Glasgow Central have been suspended at this time.

“We have crews out surveying damage where it is safe to do so and we will do our best to clear lines overnight, but we do expect some disruption tomorrow morning.

“We apologise to people who were wishing to travel tonight and now need to make alternative arrangements.”

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Storm Amy will be an impactful autumn storm for many in Scotland and Northern Ireland, though impacts will also spread to north-west England and Wales, as well as a more widespread windy period for the rest of the UK.

“Within the Amber warning areas, damaging gusts of around 100 mph are possible for a time on Friday evening for parts of western Scotland, especially Skye, Tiree, Barra and western Lochaber.

“This could lead to significant disruption, and brings the risk of power cuts and damage to buildings and trees.

“Elsewhere, gusts of 60-80 mph are expected more widely in the Amber warning areas, and slightly lower figures for those covered by yellow warnings.

“Rainfall is an additional hazard, in particular over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50mm in six to nine hours, increasing the risk of flooding for some.

“A number of warnings have been issued covering the rainfall risk for the coming days.”