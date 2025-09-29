Schools must have single-sex toilets for boys and girls – Scottish Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools in Scotland must provide separate toilets for boys and girls on the basis of biological sex, the Scottish Government has said.

However, new guidance says schools can also provide gender neutral toilets for transgender students.

Schools were previously told that pupils could use whichever toilet they felt most comfortable in.

The updated guidance follows two landmark court rulings relating to single-sex spaces.

In April, a Scottish judge ruled that schools in the country must provide single-sex toilets to pupils after some provided only gender neutral facilities.

That came a week after the UK’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled that sex under the 2010 Equality Act refers to biological sex.

Monday’s new guidance for schools says that “separate toilet facilities for boys and girls must be provided in schools”.

It adds: “As the law stands, the facilities require to be made available on the basis of biological sex.”

It says schools should “consider” facilities for trans pupils which “may include the use of gender neutral provision”.

The guidance warns against the risk of “outing” a young person as trans and urges schools to support young people who “want to live as a boy although their biological sex was female, or they now want to live as a girl, although their biological sex was male”.

It says that denying this would have a “detrimental impact on the young person’s wellbeing, relationships and behaviour”.

It adds: “This may mean that it is necessary that practical arrangements such as enabling young people to use facilities outwith usual breaktimes, or for particular facilities to be available aligned to the young person’s activities within school, to reduce visibility of them moving across and within the school building to access toilet or changing room facilities.

“Depending on the particular circumstances of individual pupils, schools may require to take legal advice on any approach or proposed approach.”

In its guidance on school uniforms, the Scottish Government also says that “forcing transgender young people to wear clothes which do not match their gender identity can be distressing for them and may constitute discrimination under the Equality Act 2010”.

The Scottish Tories said the new guidance showed the Scottish Government was “dragging their heels” on new rules for single-sex spaces.

Roz McCall, the party’s spokeswoman for children and young people, said: “The Supreme Court ruling was clear, the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, and they are entitled to single-sex spaces.

“But instead of enforcing the law, the SNP have confused matters further by producing this contradictory and potentially harmful guidance that will make things more difficult for schools.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government has made clear it accepts the Supreme Court ruling and since April has been taking forward the detailed work that is necessary as a consequence of the ruling. That work is ongoing.

“The rights of all children and young people must be respected in our schools.

“We have brought forward updates to guidance to provide clarity and confidence to teachers and staff as they work to support the mental, physical and emotional health of transgender young people in our schools following recent significant legal and policy developments.”