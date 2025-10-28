UK pension age review must recognise Scotland’s demographics, says Somerville

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An ongoing review of the pension age in the UK must recognise Scotland’s demographics, the country’s Social Justice Secretary has said.

A regular review of the State Pension age was opened earlier this year by the UK Government, with the Scottish Government submitting its views for any changes.

In her submission, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said lower life expectancy in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK risks inequalities in pensions.

“Here in Scotland, both men and women have a lower average life expectancy at the current State Pension age of 66,” she said.

“Inequalities in life expectancy, including healthy life expectancy, within the population are significant in Scotland, and reducing poverty and inequality therefore remains the best way of improving life expectancy.

“Nonetheless, it is important that current variations in life expectancy are highlighted in your review to ensure that any potential changes do not penalise those who have made similar contributions over the course of their lives.

“Pensions inequalities mean that women, people with multiple low pay jobs, disabled people, minority ethnic communities and people who are self-employed, all face lower pension incomes in retirement.”

While the Scottish Government is “doing everything within our powers” to tackle poverty, Ms Somerville added: “The Scottish Government does not want to see any changes that do not fundamentally consider Scotland’s unique challenges.”

Ms Somerville also urged the Government to offer compensation to the Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women – who were born in the 1950s and not adequately informed about a change to the State Pension age.

A compensation scheme has previously been ruled out by the UK Government, with costs estimated at about £10.5 billion.

“Further, any review of the state pension age must address previous mistakes and ensure justice for women born in the 1950s,” Ms Somerville said.

“Although the UK Government acknowledged their mishandling of this, there has yet to be any compensation paid to the Waspi women despite pressure from both stakeholders and the Scottish Government.

“It is vital that this review ensures that any changes are communicated clearly and fairly, so that similar distress is not repeated.”