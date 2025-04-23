William and Kate to spend wedding anniversary in Scottish cottage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in a self-catering cottage on a Scottish island.

William and Kate will travel back to the country where they fell in love for a two-day visit meeting craftspeople, farmers and residents on the Isle of Mull, off Scotland’s west coast.

The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, with the eyes of the world watching the future king and queen.

It is likely they will enjoy a romantic meal for two during their night on Mull next Tuesday after a day of official engagements.

But it remains to be seen who will be doing the cooking at their undisclosed cottage.

Life partners for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

Two years after their wedding the couple had their first child, Prince George, then Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018, and it appears their relationship remains strong after Kate’s cancer treatment.

The Isle of Mull is part of lands once ruled by the Lord of the Isles, one of a number of Scottish titles William inherited from his father when Charles became King and William the heir to the throne.

When in Scotland William and Kate are officially known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, and they will begin their visit on Tuesday in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where the popular BBC children’s TV series Balamory was filmed.

The couple will visit a local hall that serves as a community hub and tour the Tobermory Producers Market, co-ordinated by the hall at Tobermory Harbour, sampling produce and meeting the makers and creators.