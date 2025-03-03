Two people face Kenyan court in Scottish businessman murder inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two suspects in the murder inquiry following the death of a Scottish businessmen in Kenya can be held for 21 days for further police investigations, a court has ruled.

Reports indicate the pair appeared in court in Milimani on Monday, after being arrested in connection with the death of Campbell Scott.

Mr Scott’s body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest days after he went missing in Nairobi.

He was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

His body was found in a forest around 66 miles south-east of Nairobi on February 24, with his hands tied.

Thomas Maitha, a local administrator and Kivani location chief, previously told Kenya’s The Standard newspaper: “He appeared to have been tortured.

“The body, which was in bad state, prompted us to escalate the matter further.

“In addition to the physical injuries, the killer(s) had tied his hands from the back and stuffed the body in the sack which had been packed with ripe pineapples.”

Mr Campbell, believed to be from Dunfermline in Fife, was a senior director at credit-scoring firm Fico.

After Mr Scott’s death was confirmed, a Fico spokesperson said: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A spokesman for the National Police Service of Kenya described it as a “heinous, heinous crime” and said it is an “intricate and complex” investigation which is now being led by the country’s homicide unit.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said previously: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”