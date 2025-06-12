Badenoch to call for end to oil and gas windfall tax and ban on new licences

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is set to call for an end to the windfall tax on oil and gas companies and the ban on new licences.

The energy profits levy was put in place under the previous Conservative government but extended when Labour entered power.

Designed to fund interventions to bring down household bills, the policy has been criticised by those in the industry.

Speaking at the Scottish Conservative conference in Edinburgh on Friday, Mrs Badenoch is expected to tout the oil and gas sector, accusing the UK Government of “killing” it, claiming “renewing our party and our country means standing up for our oil and gas industry”.

She will add: “When the oil and gas windfall tax, the energy profits levy, was brought in, the oil price was near a historic high, at the exact time as energy bills for the British people were sky-rocketing.

“But there is no longer a windfall to tax. It has long gone. And the longer this regressive tax on one of our most successful industries remains, the more damaging it becomes.

“Labour have extended and increased this tax. They are killing this industry.”

If the measure remains in place to 2030 as intended, Mrs Badenoch will say “there will be no industry left to tax”.

She will add: “So, today, I say enough. Labour must remove the energy profits levy. Labour must speed up the process of replacing it with a system that rewards success and incentivises investment.

“Because we shouldn’t have this energy profits levy at all.

“We must scrap the ban on new licences.

“We must overturn the ban on supporting oil and gas technology exports.

“And we must champion our own industry.

“We must let this great British, great Scottish industry thrive, grow and create jobs – ensuring our energy security for generations to come, driving growth and making this country richer in the process.”

Mrs Badenoch will address her first Scottish party conference as leader on Friday while her counterpart north of the border Russell Findlay will deliver his inaugural address on Saturday.

Responding to Mrs Badenoch, Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said her comments were “out of touch”, adding: “Even with the windfall tax in place, the energy industry made over £115 billion in profits in 2024 alone.

“Meanwhile, average household energy bills remain hundreds and hundreds of pounds higher than they were before the energy crisis started.

“While the Government is right to be consulting on reform of the windfall tax, maintaining a profits levy could help fund home upgrades and a social tariff which would bring down energy bills for the most vulnerable in society.”

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “The Tories wrecked our economy, presided over soaring household bills and ripped Scotland from the EU against our will.

“And now they’re lurching further to the right as they haemorrhage votes to Nigel Farage.

“This weekend will be an important reminder of how Westminster has failed Scotland. Only the SNP is offering hope and a brighter future as an independent nation.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “While the Tories and SNP let energy workers down by failing to plan for the future, Scottish Labour is committed to taking action towards reaching net zero, creating jobs and cutting energy bills.

“The Tories are on the side of oil and gas giants rather than working Scots, but Scottish Labour will work with the UK Government and use devolved powers to deliver a just transition for the industry.

“With Kemi Badenoch desperately attempting to rally the few remaining Scottish Tories, it seems like it won’t be long until they can fit all of their MSPs in a single taxi.”