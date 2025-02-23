Starmer more influential to Labour’s Holyrood vote than Sarwar, poll suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has a bigger influence over Scottish voters than Anas Sarwar, a new poll suggests.

A survey by Opinion Matters for the communications firm Big Partnership spoke to 1,000 people between February 14 and 18, ahead of the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow this weekend, where Sir Keir Starmer will speak on Sunday.

In the poll, voters were asked who of the two Labour leaders would be more influential to their vote at next year’s Holyrood election.

Responding to the survey, 29.5% said the Prime Minister would have more influence over their decision, and 12.4% said he would have “significantly more influence” than the Scottish Labour leader.

Just 12.6% said Mr Sarwar would be more likely to sway their decision.

Some 27.3% of respondents said the influence of the men on their Holyrood vote was about the same.

Both Labour and the Tories in Scotland have long had issues with their partners south of the border making their lives harder.

Mr Sarwar’s party has seen poll numbers slump since their peak last summer, following a number of unpopular decisions, and has had to repeatedly field questions about Sir Keir’s actions, while the Scottish Tories were repeatedly undermined by their counterparts while they were in government.

Fraser Paterson, the head of public affairs at Big Partnership and a former adviser to a Labour MSP, said: “These results raise questions about the balance of influence between Labour north and south of the border when it comes to campaigning ahead of the Holyrood elections, and whether Anas Sarwar can establish a distinct electoral identity separate from the Prime Minister, who inevitably is making most of the political weather.

“Like the Conservatives, Labour has long grappled with tensions between Holyrood and Westminster, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

“The real test for Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar is whether they can forge a more unified approach.

“For organisations looking to shape the public agenda, it’s essential to understand where the differences may lie and identify both the pitfalls and opportunities that come with them.

“Therefore, engaging effectively on both sides of the border has never been more important.”