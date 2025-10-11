We don’t need a Labour Government in Scotland that will look like UK, says Flynn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Labour Party has shown what it would do in power in Scotland, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said.

Opening the party’s conference in Aberdeen on Saturday, the MP sought to compare Labour north and south of the border as the UK Government struggles for popularity.

Mr Flynn said Labour had “power but no purpose”, adding: “Through their actions, they have already shown Scotland what a Labour victory at the Holyrood election next year would look like.

“We have already all seen the movie and we don’t need a Labour Government in Scotland that will look every bit like the one that is failing us in Westminster.

“Our nation must set its sights so much higher than that.

“Scotland must aspire for something so much better and friends, only the SNP can deliver that future.”

The party’s Westminster leader, who plans to stand for Holyrood himself next year, added that Scotland “doesn’t need Keir Starmer’s branch office”.

“No, we need a leader and a party who will always put Scotland’s interests first, and the people of Scotland know that John Swinney and the SNP will always do that.”

Mr Flynn heaped praise on his party leader, saying Scotland was “so fortunate” to have Mr Swinney as First Minister.

“The impact of a powerful, passionate, trusted leader cannot be emphasised enough and what I’ve seen over the course of the last 18 months is a First Minister who lives up to the billing and then some,” he said.

He added that Mr Swinney would “lead our party to a majority at the elections and deliver a fresh start that we need with independence”.

Mr Flynn also took aim at the rhetoric at Westminster on immigration, asking: “What has become of Westminster, where it spends more time trying to split up successful families than making sure those families across these isles can afford a home, can afford their heating, can afford their shopping and secure a good job?

“So to all of those who work in our hospitals, build our homes, drive forward our local businesses, teach our kids, who look after our parents and our grandparents, our neighbours and our friends, know that this wonderful wee nation of ours belongs to all of us, equally.

“Know that this is your home, and know that this home will always be big enough and broad-minded enough to include you too.”

Mr Flynn’s comments were met with a standing ovation in the room, while a small protest where demonstrators waved flags and signs saying “stop the boats” was held outside.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Mr Flynn’s speech reveals “more about his anger at his own colleagues than anyone else”.

“The SNP have wasted almost 20 years of trust put in them by the people of Scotland and left the country with a broken and tired government unable to get the basics right,” she said.

“Violence is on the rise in our schools, a housing emergency is causing misery for families, and one person dies from a drug overdose every seven hours – failures John Swinney is responsible for and Stephen Flynn wants the public to ignore.

“Labour delivered an extra £5.2 billion for Scotland’s public services, but no one can see what the SNP has done with this money.

“Scots deserve better than a government that blames everyone else while failing to get the basics right.

“This is not as good as it gets. Next year’s election is about change – ending two decades of SNP mismanagement and putting Scotland back on track.

“Only Scottish Labour can deliver the new direction our country needs.”