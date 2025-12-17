Alexander: Review could examine Iran’s influence on Scottish independence debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iranian influence on discussion of Scottish independence could be in scope of a new review of foreign interference in UK politics, a minister has suggested.

The independent review of foreign financial interference is being launched after a former MEP was jailed for taking Russian bribes.

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said on Tuesday that digital cryptocurrency donations to political parties and Beijing’s influence would both be in scope of the review.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander told reporters on Wednesday that it could also look at Iranian influence, after reports of an Iranian bot network targeting social discourse around Scottish independence.

Dozens of anonymous X accounts advocating Scottish independence are said to have abruptly gone silent after Israel started an air strike campaign on Iran in June, sparking an internet blackout.

The US also carried out strikes later that month.

Mr Alexander said: “There’s been a lot of research in recent years indicating that there was Iranian activity in relation to the constitutional future of Scotland.

“When the Americans took their action that they did, we saw a significant reduction in the number of Iranian bots promoting Scottish independence on Scottish social media sites.

“So it is right and appropriate that the investigation that is being undertaken looks at all actors who are trying to influence democratic decisions being made here in the United Kingdom.”

A study by disinformation platform Cyabra, released in July, linked thousands of social media posts on Scottish independence and Brexit to an Iranian state-backed influence campaign.

The UK Defence Journal had previously reported that X accounts advocating Scottish independence abruptly went silent after strikes on Iran.