Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg has died, her family has announced.

The designer, known for her bold and eccentric style, created looks for Rihanna, Kate Moss, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and Beyonce, among a host of others.

In a statement on social media, her family said they were “deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Pamela”.

She was born in Paisley and studied fine art and printed textiles at the Glasgow School of Art before attending the Royal College of Art in London.

She launched her first fashion collection, Psychadelic Jungle, in 1981

She is believed to have been in her 60s, although she never publicly revealed her age.

Her family did not say how she died but said her final hours were “peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family”.

They thanked staff at St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, east London, “for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days”.

“Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention.

“Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved.”

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton paid tribute to the fashion designer, calling her a “true icon”.

She described Hogg as a woman who “never played by the rules and worked from the heart and soul”.

Designer Bella Freud wrote: “How sad to think of the fashion world without her shining brilliance.”

Rock band Garbage, whose singer Shirley Manson is Scottish, wrote on Instagram: “That’s you away then hen. Our dear, most distinguished doctor. Our revered Scottish fashion queen.Thank you for it all.

“The brilliance and the bravery and the extraordinary, explosive sense of humour that perpetually burled you forth with tremendous force.

“The Iconoclastic and fantastic Dr Hogg may have left the runway but you will be found in the long and storied history of British fashion and in the imaginative, pioneering work of each and every fashion designer who trails in your wake.

“The world has lost a bone fide original. A one of one. A jewel of a human being.

“You will be missed.”