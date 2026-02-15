Scottish Secretary to travel abroad to strengthen defence ties and increase trade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Secretary, Douglas Alexander, is embarking on a significant visit to the Indo-Pacific region in the coming days, aiming to bolster defence ties and stimulate trade with Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. His itinerary over the next week includes meetings with government and business leaders, a move he anticipates will unlock new opportunities for Scottish enterprises in these key markets.

Beyond fostering economic links, Mr Alexander is expected to explore potential collaborations in naval shipbuilding and advanced defence manufacturing. The visit underscores a dual focus on increasing Scottish exports and attracting crucial inward investment back to Scotland.

A notable aspect of the trip will see the Scottish Secretary attend two international performances of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, scheduled for Auckland and Brisbane, adding a cultural dimension to the diplomatic efforts.

The Scotland Office has highlighted the historical significance of the journey, noting that Mr Alexander will be the first Scottish Secretary to visit New Zealand in recent times.

Speaking ahead of the trade mission, Mr Alexander emphasised the purpose of his journey: "This visit is about speaking up for Scottish businesses and Scottish exporters." He further asserted, "Scotland benefits from the strength, reach and connections that come from being part of the UK."

He stressed the importance of international alliances amid current global uncertainties, stating it has "never been more important to stand shoulder to shoulder" with the UK’s closest allies. This, he explained, is to explore "how we can deepen our defence cooperation and work together to keep people safe."

Mr Alexander also pledged to champion Scottish commerce, adding: "I will also be banging the drum for Scottish business. From whisky and seafood to financial services and renewable energy technology, Scotland has world-class products and expertise that are in demand across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore." He concluded that the visit represents "an opportunity to open doors for Scottish exporters, attract the investment that creates economic growth and well paid jobs back at home, and show that Scotland is open for business on the global stage."