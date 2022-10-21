Energy bills: Scrap putting clocks back in October to save households £400, expert says
Professor Aoife Foley said the country is in an “energy war” at the moment
Households in the UK could save more than £400 a year on energy bills if putting the clocks back in October is scrapped, an expert has said.
Professor Aoife Foley from the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast said the country is in an “energy war” at the moment.
Britobs are preparing themselves for sky-rocketing energy bills this winter after Russia’s war in Ukraine caused a spike in oil and gas prices.
Professor Foley, who specialises in clean energy research, says that by getting rid of daylight savings, consumers could save hundreds of pounds.
The academic said: “By simply foregoing the winter Daylight Savings Time (DST) in October, we save energy because it is brighter in the evening during winter, so we reduce commercial and residential electrical demand as people leave work earlier, and go home earlier, meaning less lighting and heating is needed.
“We are no longer in an energy crisis in Europe but an energy war and dependent on weather conditions this winter it is very likely we may need to start rationing energy very seriously to avoid bigger energy issues in December and January when gas reserves start to run low.
“There is no doubt that by foregoing the daylight savings in winter we would save a lot of energy, reduce our bills and carbon emissions during this energy war, and especially during a cost of living crisis.”
Critics of scrapping daylight savings are concerned about road traffic collisions and there also would be time zone issues between the UK and Ireland.
Professor Foley says research shows that most road fatalities occur on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and that speed, tiredness and alcohol is an influencing factor.
She added: “Most road collisions occur in good visibility during the day and outside of built-up areas.
“It would be great if the UK government consulted with the Irish government on an emergency proposal to abolish daylight savings this year. Obviously in Ireland two different time zones would be impossible but Ireland would also make energy and emissions savings and enhance security of supply.”
