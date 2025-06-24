Stormont Infrastructure Minister pressed over next steps after A5 setback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister has been pressed to urgently outline the next steps for the proposed upgrade of a road known as the most deadly in Ireland.

The A5 project suffered a major knockback on Monday when the Stormont Executive’s decision to proceed with the upgrade was quashed at the High Court in Belfast.

Mr Justice McAlinden said the proposed scheme breached elements of the Climate Change Act 2022.

There have been more than 50 deaths on the road, which links Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, since 2006.

Liz Kimmins appeared at the Assembly for an urgent question on the situation on Tuesday afternoon.

She described to MLAs a “hugely disappointing day” on Monday for her, as well as the families of those who have died on the road.

She said it had been a “very detailed judgment” that her and her officials will “take time to carefully consider in full, including any implications for the scheme and the department’s next steps”.

“It was the first legal test for the Climate Change Act and for the Climate Action Plan, something that every department will now have to deal with the outworkings of,” she told MLAs.

“It’s deeply regrettable that we have received this decision as we continue to see so many lives lost on this road, deaths that cause so much pain to families and tear our communities apart.

“It is undoubtedly the most dangerous road in Ireland, so my priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all road users, and I am determined that we will deliver the A5.

“Building the road will save lives, will create jobs, and will significantly reduce journey times between the north west and Dublin.

“So despite this setback, I’m determined to find a way forward that sees this road built to ensure that we save lives, and every single day of delay risks more avoidable heartbreak, and as infrastructure minister, I’m determined to ensure that a new A5 is delivered.”

Stormont Infrastructure Committee chairwoman Deborah Erskine put it to Ms Kimmins that the situation is an outworking of “unrealistic and punitive climate targets”.

“Her party was joined by the SDLP and Alliance in imposing unrealistic and punitive climate targets despite the explicit warnings from the then agriculture and environment minister about the long-term impacts of those varied targets on other government departments, including the Department for Infrastructure,” the DUP MLA said.

“Will you now take responsibility for the real world impacts of virtue signalling that has led us to this point, and apologise for it and outline how you intend to solve this mess of which other parties and your party created here.”

Ms Kimmins responded saying it was “not the time for point scoring”.

“Across the world people are taking action in terms of climate change and our responsibilities to deal with that,” she said.

“I think in the context of what we are talking about here today, I think it’s important to remember the families who are impacted by this decision. This is not a time for point scoring, this is a time about looking for solutions. That’s what I’m committed to doing, and that’s what I’m determined to do.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan also criticised Ms Kimmins, contending she “should have provided clarity on the immediate next steps for this life-saving project”, instead of saying they will take time to consider the judgment in full.

“This is time she does not have, people’s lives are at stake every day on the A5,” he said.

“The minister, her predecessor John O’Dowd, and the Department for Infrastructure must take responsibility for this latest delay.

“The SDLP Opposition has brought forward a proposal to amend the climate legislation to enable the A5 upgrade to proceed.

“We are willing to do whatever is necessary to make progress and get this road built. We now need to see the same urgency from the minister to deliver this project and save lives.”