Police confirm bones found on Seaburn beach on Good Friday ‘are human’

The discovery came after other human remains were discovered nearby on 13 February

Holly Evans
Wednesday 03 April 2024 21:44
<p>Human remains were discovered on Seaburn on Good Friday </p>

Human remains were discovered on Seaburn on Good Friday

(Alamy)

Human bones have been discovered at a popular beach on the Sunderland coast, just a few weeks after remains were found at a neighbouring beach in February.

Specialist officers were called to the beach near Queen’s Parade at Seaburn after the gruesome discovery was made on Good Friday.

Further suspected remains were also discovered on 13 February on Marine Walk, near to Roker Beach.

Following analysis, Northumbria Police have now confirmed some of the bones or suspected body parts are human, with the discoveries treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have received reports of bones or suspected body parts being found at Seaburn and Roker beaches in Sunderland over recent weeks.

"We have now confirmed that some of these are human and we are currently treating the discoveries as unexplained."

The police spokesperson continued: "Enquiries remain ongoing and we anticipate it will take some time before we are able to provide any further updates.

"Anyone with concerns or information can report these to police using the ‘Report’ page of our website.”

