How to stop a seagull from stealing your chips, according to science

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Using a box of chips and a recording of an angry male voice, researchers have discovered a way of stopping seagulls from stealing your food.

In a study at the University of Exeter, experts tested the reaction of 61 Cornwall gulls when they heard the sound of a man speaking in a calm voice compared to one shouting in anger. They found seagulls shy away from stealing your food when they sense signs of frustration.

The study set out to show that physical violence isn’t necessary to scare off pesky seagulls, which can instead be deterred by your tone.

Dr Neeltje Boogert, an author of the study, said: “We found that urban gulls were more vigilant and pecked less at the food container when we played them a male voice, whether it was speaking or shouting.

“But the difference was that the gulls were more likely to fly away at the shouting and more likely to walk away at the speaking.”

open image in gallery The study found that seagulls are able to detect differences in the acoustic properties of human voices ( Pexels/Opal Lua )

Using a box of chips to lure in the seagull, researchers played a male voice either speaking or shouting the words “No, stay away, that’s my food”, or the ‘neutral’ birdsong of a robin.

The recordings were then adjusted to be at the same volume, which suggests the gulls can detect differences in the acoustic properties of human voices, the study said.

The researchers tested 61 herring gulls across nine seaside towns in Cornwall, and found that those exposed to the shouting flew away within a minute.

Those exposed to the speaking male voice flew away 15 per cent of the time, while the rest walked away.

Around 70 per cent of the birds exposed to the robin song stayed near the food for the duration of the experiment.

open image in gallery The majority of seagulls exposed to the robin song did not fly away ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“It seems that gulls pay attention to the way we say things, which we don’t think has been seen before in any wild species, only in those domesticated species that have been bred around humans for generations, such as dogs, pigs and horses.”

A separate study from earlier this year also found that seagulls were more likely to try to steal your food when surrounded by other gulls, rather than on their own.

Dr Boogert said: “Most gulls aren’t bold enough to steal food from a person, I think they’ve become quite vilified.

“What we don’t want is people injuring them. They are a species of conservation concern, and this experiment shows there are peaceful ways to deter them that don’t involve physical contact.

“So when trying to scare off a gull that’s trying to steal your food, talking might stop them in their tracks but shouting is more effective at making them fly away.”